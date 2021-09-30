Dell's powerful XPS 13 Touch laptop drops to $734.99 - the lowest price ever

Upgrade your laptop and save money with this fantastic deal that we've spotted at Dell. You can get the powerful XPS 13 Touch laptop on sale for $734.99 (was $1,049.99). That's a massive $315 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 13-inch laptop.

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i5: $949.99 $715.39 at Dell

Save $234.60 - For a limited time, Dell has the powerful XPS 13 Touch on sale for $734.99, thanks to today's massive $315 discount. A terrific value for money - the 13-inch laptop packs a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch display, an 11th gen Intel i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD.

The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. The powerful laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 21 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



This is not only a fantastic price for dell's powerful laptop but also the best deal we've seen for this particular model. We don't know how long Dell will have the XPS 13 on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

