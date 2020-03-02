Cheap Apple HomePod sales offer excellent smart speaker deals this week

Apple HomePod deals are back and you can once again save $100 / £80 on the powerful smart speaker. That's a return of a brilliant saving, making it easier than ever to run Apple Homekit throughout your house.

The smart speaker is down to just $199 / £199 in the latest Apple HomePod deals, and while you might raise an eyebrow considering the Echo Dot's current $49.99 / £49.99 price tag, it's important to remember this is a smart speaker like no other, and has the specs to prove it. In fact, the Apple HomePod works damn hard to justify its usual $300 price tag, making that $100 saving all the better this week. You'll find fantastic audio quality in here, with sound to rival Bose's smart speaker offerings (currently down to $299 / £299) and a 3D spatial audio system that maps the room for wall to wall sound. With all that belting out around you, there's also a six-microphone array to ensure Siri can always catch your next query.

This is a smart speaker some hefty power, and currently sitting at $199 it's an excellent Apple HomePod deal. However, you'll have to remember that this is an Apple product, which means you'll only be able to hook up the rest of your smart home if it's Apple HomeKit compatible. If you're just starting out, or you're already working with Apple-enabled devices, this Apple HomePod deal is a rare opportunity to grab a high-performance smart speaker at a fantastic price.

If you're already in too deep with other ecosystems, you can also check out those Bose Home Speaker deals we mentioned earlier further down the page.

Today's best Apple HomePod deals

Apple HomePod | $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Apple's answer to the smart speaker market currently booming with digital assistants, the HomePod combines Apple's Homekit smart features into a versatile speaker with fantastic audio quality. This is more than your average voice assistant, though, with A8 processing running high-performance audio and spatial awareness to fill a room with sound, this is a powerful home audio solution that's not to be overlooked for its incredible sound. Siri's also hiding in there as well.

Apple HomePod | £279 £199 at Argos

Going full Apple for your smart home may be pricey, but thanks to regular deals and sales, it's easier than ever to kit out your place with the latest high-performance smart home tech. Apple's HomePod offers intelligent audio on a set of powerful speakers, with Siri functionality as well. This deal is incredibly popular right now, as Argos is the last retailer holding onto this price tag - check stock in your area quick, or check out the latest Bose deals below if you're out of luck.

More smart speaker deals

Bose Home Speaker 300 | $259.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

If you're already working with a Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa setup, the Bose Home Speaker 300 is the same price as the Apple HomePod this week. The audio on this particular model doesn't match up with the more expensive, but infinitely higher quality, Home Speaker 500 deal below, but you are getting a great price on Bose goodness.

Bose Home Speaker 500 | $399 $299.99 at Best Buy

For $100 more this weekend, you'll find this excellent Bose Home Speaker 500 deal. This is the all-in-one solution that combines amazing Bose sound quality with the smarts we've come to expect from speakers in 2020. There's truly powerful sound hidden away in here, with a gorgeous minimalist design as well.



Bose Home Speaker 300 | £249 £199 at Currys

Save £50 on the Bose Home Speaker 300 this weekend from Currys - perfect if you're after a cheap Bose speaker deal and you don't want to pay the high prices of audiophile-level audio quality. As it stands, you're getting a decent speaker that performs well at higher volumes, but also picks up voice commands incredibly well.

Bose Home Speaker 500 | £399 £299 at Currys

If you're looking for similar high performance audio but you need to connect to your existing Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa ecosystem, the Bose Home Speaker 500 is for you. You're paying a little more for this Bose model, but still saving £100 over the whopping £400 listing price this week.



If you want a cheap smart speaker, there's no better place to look than these excellent Amazon Echo deals or Google Home prices. You can also find all the latest Apple HomePod sales right here on TechRadar, and if you're going for audio alone, you'll find the best Bose speaker deals as well.