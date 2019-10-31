Borderlands 3 is out on Mac for a Halloween treat

Borderlands 3 is now available to purchase for Mac gamers, although just as with the Windows 10 version, you’ll be buying from the Epic Games Store.

That is, of course, because Epic paid for the exclusive on Borderlands 3, and it won’t be out on Steam until April 2020 – although that has hardly damaged its sales on PC. In fact it has officially become the best-selling PC game in 2K history since its launch back in September.

Borderlands 3 is now available on Mac!Get it here: https://t.co/A5KX8BOwfY pic.twitter.com/yvg0YcviUgOctober 30, 2019

Anyway, at least those with a Mac who fancy getting sucked into the shooter can now do so.

Currently those who buy Borderlands 3 get a free Fortnite Psycho Bundle Pack comprising of the Psycho Bandit Outfit, Claptrap Pet and Psycho Buzz Axes (which can be claimed the next time you log in to Fortnite post-purchase).

Also, note that the "Bloody Harvest" in-game event is now in full swing, and has been for a week – that could pep up your Halloween for sure (it actually runs through until December 5).

Deluxe delights

It might be worth springing for the Deluxe Edition of Borderlands 3, seeing as it’s on sale and therefore only $3 or £2 more than the standard version right now. It gives you various extra skins and trinkets, plus other bits and pieces including XP and loot drop boost mods. However, that offer finishes tomorrow, so make your move quickly if you want the discounted Deluxe spin on Mac or indeed Windows.

We found Borderlands 3 to offer a "rollicking good time" in our review, although there are some weak spots such as the vehicle combat, and misfires with the humor.

