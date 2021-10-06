Black Friday prices live at Amazon: $109 AirPods, $219 Chromebook, $25 Echo Dot

Black Friday-worthy deals from Amazon in November? Yes, please! The retail is kicking off the holiday shopping season with its Epic Deals sale, which includes record-low prices on best-selling tech, including AirPods, TVs, laptops, smart home devices, and more.

We've sorted through today's offers to bring you the best pre-Black Friday deals from Amazon below.



Some of our favorite bargains include the best-selling Apple AirPods marked down to just $109 (was $159), the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 on sale for a record-low price of $219 (was $499), and the 3rd generation Echo Dot on sale for only $24.99 (was $399).



See more of the best offers from Amazon's Epic Deals sale below, and keep in mind, these limited-time discounts are ending soon.



Today's sale is not only the perfect opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping, but you can also score record-low prices before the official Black Friday deals event even begins.

The best pre-Black Friday deals at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - You can get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot on sale for just $24.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low and a fantastic price for a feature-loaded smart speaker. The 3rd-generation Echo Dot can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $33.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $33.99 at Amazon's Epic Deals sale. That's the best deal we've seen this year and only $9 more than last year's Black Friday price.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The cheapest Ring Doorbell deal is the Ring Wired, that's on sale for just $44.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the Alexa-enabled doorbell that features advanced motion detection, two-way audio, and notifications that are sent to your phone.View Deal

Amazon Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon's Epic Deals sale has the best-selling Amazon Kindle on sale for just $59.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the hand-held e-reader, which packs 8GB of storage and features a 167 PPI glare-free display.

View Deal

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $109 at Amazon

Save $50 - The cheapest AirPods deal from Amazon is the AirPods with wired charging case that are on sale for $109 - just $10 more than the record-low price. We only see prices drop below this $119 position during major sales events like Black Friday, which means you're still getting a great deal on Apple's 2019 AirPods, even if they have dropped down to $99 before.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $129 at Amazon

Save $69 - You can get the AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for a record-low price of $129 at Amazon. That's a massive $69 discount and $30 less than last week's price. The wireless earbuds provide up to 24 hours of battery and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179 at Amazon

Save $70 - If you want noise cancellation with your Apple earbuds, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $179 right now. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $10 more than last year's Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we'd recommend snapping up this epic deal while you can.

View Deal

Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds: $199.95 $159.95 at Amazon

Save $40 - Pick up Apple's most premium set of workout buds for their lowest ever price in today's Amazon Epic Deals event. With up to 9 hours of battery life, excellent sound and fit, and peerless device pairing thanks to the Apple H1 chip, the Powerbeats Pro are a great choice if you're looking for a quality pair of fitness-focused earbuds. View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop: $499.99 $219 at Amazon

Save $280 - For a limited time, Amazon has a massive $280 discount on this Acer spin 311 Chromebook. That's the lowest price we've seen for the versatile laptop that packs an 11-inch touchscreen display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of SSD, and an Intel Celeron processor.

View Deal

Toshiba 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $719.99 $539.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - Our favorite TV deal from Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale is thos 65-inch 4K TV from Toshiba that's on sale for $539.99. That's the best deal we've found and an impressive price for a 65-inch 4K TV that comes with the Fire OS, Dolby Vision HDR, and DTS Virtual X.

View Deal

Sony 75-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,499.99 $1,098 at Amazon

Save $150 - Amazon has this Sony 75-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,098. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony’s powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control.

View Deal

Sony 77-inch A80J BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $3,999.99 $2,998 at Amazon

Save $1,0001.99 - This massive 77-inch Sony OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $2,998, thanks to today's Black Friday-like discount from Amazon. The gorgeous OLED TV packs a stunning picture and excellent sound quality thanks to the powerful cognitive processor XR making it a fantastic choice for a home cinema upgrade.

View Deal

See more of the best cheap TV deals and sales, and if you're looking for more tech bargains you can see our guide to the upcoming Amazon Black Friday deals event.



If you're interested in more Amazon devices, we have the best cheap Amazon Echo deals and the best Amazon Kindle sales.