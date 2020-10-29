Black Friday preview: the Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick is half off at Best Buy

You can score a $20 price cut on the Amazon 4K Fire TV stick at Best Buy's three-day Black Friday sale. The retailer is giving us a preview of the November sale event with incredible Black Friday deals which include Amazon's best-selling 4K Fire TV stick that's on sale for $29.99. That's a $20 discount and the lowest price we've found for the streaming device.



Best Buy also has a rare discount on the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite which is on sale for a record-low price of just $17.99.

Black Friday Amazon Fire device deals:

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for $29.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Fire TV Stick Like on sale for just $17.99 at Best Buy. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

The 4K Fire TV Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution. Just plug the stick into your TV, connect to the internet, and watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more. You'll get access to tens of thousands of channels with storage capacity for thousands of apps, games, and Alexa skills. The Fire device also includes an Alexa voice remote so you can browse shows, launch movies, adjust the volume, and more completely hands-free.



This is the best deal we've seen all year for the 4K Fire TV Stick and only $4 more than the record-low price set during last year's Black Friday sale. We can't guarantee the price will go any lower during this year's sale, so we recommend snagging this early Black Friday deal while you can.

More Best Buy Black Friday deals

See more of the best cheap Amazon Fire Stick prices and deals that are available now.



See more early offers with our guide to the Best Buy Black Friday and Walmart Black Friday sale events.