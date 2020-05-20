Best Buy's Memorial Day sale 2020: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops, and more

Memorial Day 2020 is almost here, and Best Buy is kicking things off with incredible deals throughout its site. Best Buy's Memorial Day sale includes price cuts on best-selling TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances, and so much more.

Our top Best Buy Memorial Day sale picks include the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale for just $199, the Insignia 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV on sale for $289.99, a $100 discount on the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop, and popular Google Home Mini on sale for $39.99.

If you're looking for appliance deals, Best Buy has the powerful Dyson V8 Animal on sale for $299.99, the Insignia 6qt Pressure Cooker on sale for only $39.99, and a $50 price cut on the iRobot Roomba e5 robot vacuum.



Shop more of Best Buy's top Memorial Day deals below, and if you're interested in more bargains, check out our roundup of the best Memorial Day sales that are happening right now.

Best Buy Memorial Day deals:

Best Buy smartwatch deals

Fitbit Charge 3: $149.95 $99.95 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $99.95 The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $199 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $199. That's a great price for the 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology.

Best Buy headphone deals

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. The water-resistant wireless earbuds feature secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability and provide up to 12 hours of battery life.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: $349.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

You can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for $199.99 at Best Buy. That's the best price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and are available in several different colors.

Best Buy TV deals

Samsung 6 Series 43-inch UHD 4K TV: $ 299.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

This entry-level Samsung 4K TV is on sale for just $270 at Best Buy right now. The smart TV features PurColor technology which results in bold, bright colors for a premium picture experience.

Insignia 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV: $349.99 $289.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Insignia 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $289.99 at Best Buy. The mid-size 4K TV has the Fire TV experience built in and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Samsung 8-Series 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | $429.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for feature-packed mid-size TV, you can get the Samsung 50-inch TV on sale for $399.99. The 4K TV features smart capabilities and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control.

Sony 65-inch X800H Series Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Packed with premium features, the Sony 65-inch 4K TV gets a $300 price cut at Best Buy. The Ultra HD smart TV has Chromecast built in and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Best Buy laptop deals

Asus Touch-Screen Laptop: $699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Get the Asus 14-inch laptop on sale for $599.99 at Best Buy. The touch-screen laptop features 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699. The tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop: $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $100 price cut on the HP Envy x360. The versatile 2-in-1 laptop features a 15.6-inch HD multitouch display, 12GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, 32GB of Intel Optane memory, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Best Buy appliance deals

Save up to $500 on top-brand appliances at Best Buy

Best Buy's Memorial Day appliance sale includes up to $500 in savings on major appliances. You can find deals on refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves, and ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.

Insignia 6qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price, you can snag the Insignia pressure cooker on sale for $39.99. The multi-function pressure cooker features an automatic keep-warm function, 24-hour delay timer, and is dishwasher safe for easy, quick cleanup.

CHEFMAN TurboFry 3.7qt Digital Air Fryer: $79.99 $61.99 at Best Buy

You can score an $18 discount on the popular Chefman TurboFry air fryer at Best Buy. The digital air fryer lets you fry, bake and reheat various dishes, and is dishwasher-safe for quick and convenient cleanups.

iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

You can snag a $50 discount on the Roomba e5 at Best Buy right now. The popular robot vacuum allows you to use the iRobot app to clean your floors from anywhere.

Dyson V8 Animal vacuum cleaner: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

You can save $100 on the best-selling Dyson V8 Animal. The cord-free vacuum features a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets and comes with the powerful V8 digital motor.

Best Buy smart home deals

Google Home Mini: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

The perfect introduction to the world of smart speakers for a super low price, Best Buy has the Google Home Mini on sale for just $39.99. The compact smart speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

Google Nest Hub: $129.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the Google Nest Hub on for $89 at Best Buy. The smart hub display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news, and more.

Apple HomePod: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can score a $100 price cut on the Apple HomePod speaker. The powerful smart speaker works with Siri for voice control and allows you to control other compatible smart home devices.



