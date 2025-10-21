Early doorbuster deals drop at Best Buy from October 31

Black Friday sale starts Nov 20; Cyber Monday sale from Nov 30

Holiday price match and extended returns live through Jan 15

Can you feel the mega end-of-year shopping season getting closer? Best Buy certainly does, as the retailer just revealed its plans for this year's upcoming holiday sales, including weekly doorbuster deals from late October and the start dates for its key Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

It all kicks off later this month, on October 31, when Best Buy drops its first early Black Friday deals, promising big discounts on some of the hottest tech items.

From then on, new doorbuster deals will drop every Friday throughout the holiday season, so there's lots of opportunity to spread out your end-of-year shopping. You can find all of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals right here.

After this build-up, the Best Buy official Black Friday Sale runs from November 20 - 29, with deals already promised across computing, gaming, home theater, wearables, toys and more. With the way the sales have been extended over the past few years, I'm not surprised it's getting things started over a week before Black Friday itself.

Once that's all wrapped up, we roll straight into the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale on November 30 - December 1.

This usually throws in a few new deals alongside many of the top sellers from all of the sales events so far, so I'll be keeping an eye on this to bring you the bargains on top-rated tech you don't want to miss.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

There will be one final sale before the year is out with the Last-Minute Savings event at Best Buy from December 15 - 24. From what I've seen in the past, this really is your last chance to bag some of the best deals from all the previous events if they're still available.

Many products are available for the same price we saw during Black Friday, but there's often a small markup compared to November, so I wouldn't leave it until this late unless you really have to. It's also worth keeping in mind shipping times and delivery estimates if anything must arrive before Christmas.

Throughout all of these Best Buy sales, the rest of the TechRadar team and I will be on hand to bring you all of the best deals we recommend. We'll share all of our tech expertise and price tracking information so you can be confident you're paying the best price for the well-rated tech that's actually worth buying. Hopefully, we'll see many of our TechRadar Choice Awards winners on sale this year.