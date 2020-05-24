The best Memorial Day sales at Best Buy: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops, and more

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale of 2020 has arrived, and the retailer is slashing the price on best-selling items like TVs, appliances, laptops, and more. To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the best Memorial Day sales at Best Buy that we think are worthy of your time.



Our top Best Buy Memorial Day sale picks include the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for $299, the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $329.99, a $200 discount on the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Touch-Screen laptop, and the

If you're looking for smart home and appliance deals, Best Buy has the powerful Dyson V8 Animal on sale for $299.99, the Insignia 6qt Pressure Cooker on sale for only $39.99, a $50 price cut on the iRobot Roomba e5 robot vacuum and the Google Nest security camera on sale for $149.99.



Shop more of Best Buy's top Memorial Day deals below, and if you're interested in more bargains, check out our roundup of the best Memorial Day sales that are happening right now.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale picks:

Best Buy smartwatch deals

Fitbit Charge 3: $149.95 $99.95 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $99.95 The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $179 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $199. That's a great price for the 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology.

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $299 at Best Buy

Get the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for just $299 at Best Buy. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've found for the swimproof smartwatch that features GPS technology and an always-on retina display.



Apple Watch 5 GPS and Cellular, 40mm: $499 $399 at Best Buy

If you're interested in a cellular plan, Best Buy has a massive $100 price cut on the Apple Watch 5 with cellular. The 40mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

Best Buy headphone deals

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. The water-resistant wireless earbuds feature secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability and provide up to 12 hours of battery life.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, the Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut at Best Buy. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: $349.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

You can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for $199.99 at Best Buy. That's the best price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and are available in several different colors.

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the top-rated Sony WH1000XM3 headphones on sale for $279.99 at Best Buy. The wireless earphones feature industry-leading noise cancellation technology and work with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Best Buy TV deals

Insignia 32-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $169.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a small space, the Insignia 32-inch 4K TV is a fantastic option and it's on sale for only $119.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in and a voice remote with Alexa.

Samsung 6 Series 43-inch UHD 4K TV: $ 299.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

This entry-level Samsung 4K TV is on sale for just $270 at Best Buy right now. The smart TV features PurColor technology which results in bold, bright colors for a premium picture experience.

Insignia 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV: $349.99 $289.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Insignia 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $289.99 at Best Buy. The mid-size 4K TV has the Fire TV experience built in and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Samsung 7-Series 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal, you can get the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $330 at Best Buy. The 4K TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

Samsung 8-Series 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV: $429.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for feature-packed mid-size TV, you can get the Samsung 50-inch TV on sale for $399.99. The 4K TV features smart capabilities and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $549.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

You can get the LG 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $499.99 at Best Buy. The UHD smart TV features webOS and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control so you can turn the TV on, adjust the channel, and browse movies completely hands-free.

TCL 65-inch 8 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $1,999.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

The 65-inch TCL TV gets a massive $1,000 price cut at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The big-screen TV features smart capabilities and features a premium picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology.

Best Buy laptop and monitor deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop: $229.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad is a fantastic buy at just $199.99. The 14-inch laptop features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 7th Gen AMD A6-9220E processor.

HP Touch-Screen Laptop: $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

A solid touch-screen option, you can get the 15.6-inch HP laptop on sale for $499.99. The lightweight laptop packs 12GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $100 price cut on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. The 10.5-inch tablet features 128GB of storage and provides up to 15 hours of battery life.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699. The tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $200 price cut on the HP Envy x360. The versatile 2-in-1 laptop features a 15.6-inch HD multitouch display, 12GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, 32GB of Intel Optane memory, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Dell 27-inch QHD Monitor: $399.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the Dell 27-inch monitor on sale for $329.99. The ultrathin QHD monitor features a wide 178°/178° viewing angle so colors stay accurate and consistent from every angle.

Best Buy appliance deals

Save up to $500 on top-brand appliances at Best Buy

Best Buy's Memorial Day appliance sale includes up to $500 in savings on major appliances. You can find deals on refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves, and ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.

Oster 8-Speed Blender: $34.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price, the Oster blender is on sale for just $29.99 at Best Buy. The blender comes with a six-cup glass blending jar that's shatterproof and features a 700W motor and eight different speeds.

Insignia 6qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price, you can snag the Insignia pressure cooker on sale for $39.99. The multi-function pressure cooker features an automatic keep-warm function, 24-hour delay timer, and is dishwasher safe for easy, quick cleanup.

CHEFMAN TurboFry 3.7qt Digital Air Fryer: $79.99 $61.99 at Best Buy

You can score an $18 discount on the popular Chefman TurboFry air fryer at Best Buy. The digital air fryer lets you fry, bake and reheat various dishes, and is dishwasher-safe for quick and convenient cleanups.

Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $109.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

The ability to brew coffee at home has never been more important, and the Keurig K-Slim on sale for $69.99 is a fantastic option. The compact single-serve coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and features three different brew sizes.

Best Buy vacuum deals

iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

You can snag a $50 discount on the Roomba e5 at Best Buy right now. The popular robot vacuum allows you to use the iRobot app to clean your floors from anywhere.

Dyson V8 Animal vacuum cleaner: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

You can save $100 on the best-selling Dyson V8 Animal. The cord-free vacuum features a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets and comes with the powerful V8 digital motor.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum cleaner: $499.99 $379.99 at Dyson

If you're interested in a traditional upright vacuum, you can get the Dyson Ball Animal 2 on sale for just $379.99. The multi-floor vacuum features a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors.

Best Buy smart home deals

Google Home Mini: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

The perfect introduction to the world of smart speakers for a super low price, Best Buy has the Google Home Mini on sale for just $39.99. The compact smart speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

Google Nest Hub: $129.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the Google Nest Hub on for $89 at Best Buy. The smart hub display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news, and more.

Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Score a rare $50 price cut on the Google Nest Cam at Best Buy. The outdoor security camera features two-way communications and personalized notifications that you can view on your computer, tablet, or mobile device.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $249 $199.99 at Best Buy

You can get the best selling Google Nest thermostat on sale for $199. The learning thermostat can program itself and automatically turns itself down when you're away to avoid heating or cooling an empty home.

Apple HomePod: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can score a $100 price cut on the Apple HomePod speaker. The powerful smart speaker works with Siri for voice control and allows you to control other compatible smart home devices.



