Best Buy MacBook deals: Save up to $1,100 in latest flash sale

Finding a cheap MacBook deal is no easy task. Apple has historically pitched its line of luxury laptops way above the competition with a premium price tag only a few will ever max out. That said, Best Buy's latest flash sales are offering over $1,000 in savings with 2019 MacBook deals, helping turn that Apple-stamped powerhouse into a reality.

We're seeing a selection of MacBook Air and Pro models in these deals, with each one sitting at a slightly different position in terms of power and price. You'll find skinny, streamlined MacBook Air deals that offer the perfect portable laptop for study and light work priced as low as $949.99 right now. But we're really excited about this 15-inch MacBook Pro bursting with top of the range specs and a $1,100 discount down to just $2,699.99.

That's fantastic news if you've been saving for a brand new luxury computer, and even better if you weren't quite meeting the price tag yet. We're listing our top picks from Best Buy's flash sale, but you'll find more MacBook deals below our highlights as well as a handy guide if you're not sure which model to splash the cash on.

Not in the US? Scroll down to find the best MacBook deals in your country.

Shop cheap refurbished MacBook deals

Today's best Apple MacBook deals

MacBook Air 13.3-inch | i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD | $1,099.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

This MacBook Air is designed for those looking to work or study with their new laptop and won't be running high-performance programs to do so. Lightweight in build, specs, and price tag, the i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD certainly aren't weak but they're the smallest specs on offer today. If you're going to be using your MacBook heavily, we'd recommend splashing the extra $150, though, and grabbing the 256GB SSD version below.

View Deal

MacBook Air 13.3-inch | i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

If you're after the same streamlined performance of the MacBook Air deal above but fancy opening yourself up to double the amount of storage, you'd do well to spend just a little extra in the grand scheme of things here. This MacBook Air offers a 256GB SSD - more than enough for work, study, and keeping all the programs you'd need to do so on the same drive.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 15-inch | i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD | $3,799.99 $2,699.99 at Best Buy

Save $1,100 on this fantastic MacBook Pro deal. You're picking up a lightning-fast i9 processor with an eye-watering 32GB of RAM and a fat 1TB SSD. Those are some serious specs in need of a home, and if you're looking for a new MacBook for video or music production, or even to run Unity from, this is the deal for you. There's even room to get some gaming in as well, with the AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics, though you can upgrade to Vega 20 for $3,049 too.

View Deal

Shop all MacBook deals at Best Buy

Which MacBook deal is right for you?

A cheap MacBook deal is still a MacBook, and Apple's laptops rarely lose their value. That's great news for purchasers - your computer will hold its price tag for a long time after you buy it after all. But that does mean you'll need to be sure you're picking up the MacBook deal to suit you.

So which MacBook deal is right for you? As with any laptop, finding the perfect model comes down to what you envision yourself using the computer for. There's no point in spending over $2,000 on a top of the range MacBook Pro with a 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM if you're just going to be surfing the net. On the other hand, it's equally frustrating to spend $949 on the cheapest MacBook Air deal on offer today only to find that you would have been able to store all the programs you need by spending just $150 more.

We'd recommend picking up a MacBook Air model if you're using your new laptop for web browsing, light work, and study. If you're going to be running heavier programs like the Adobe suite or Logic Pro you'll want to take a look at higher processing and RAM options in the MacBook Pro.

Still on the hunt? We've rounded up all the latest MacBook Air sales and MacBook Pro prices from a range of your favorite retailers. We're also making things even cheaper with a selection of refurbished MacBook deals to keep costs down further.