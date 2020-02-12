You can save nearly $700 in the latest MacBook deals - big savings on Pro and Air models

We've been seeing MacBook deals flitting in and out over the last few weeks, with the odd sale offering $100 off the Apple price. This week, however, deal hunters are being rewarded for their patience. We're seeing some fantastic MacBook deals from Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon - offering everything between $200 and nearly $700 off a MacBook Pro or Air. With big specs on offer, and even bigger savings at stake, now's a great time to take the leap and pick up your next luxury laptop.

One of our particular favorites is this $899 MacBook Air deal. We were excited when this model dropped to $949 last week, but that extra $50 off is more than welcome. Plus, we've also got a fantastic saving on the entry level MacBook Pro - just $1,179 at Walmart right now.

We're listing our top picks from the recent MacBook sales below, but you'll find more deals below our highlights as well as a handy guide if you're not sure which model to splash the cash on.

Not in the US? Scroll down to find the best MacBook deals in your country.

MacBook Air 13.3-inch | i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD | $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

This MacBook Air is designed for those looking to work or study with their new laptop and won't be running high-performance programs to do so. Lightweight in build, specs, and price tag, the i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD certainly aren't weak but they're the smallest specs on offer today. If you're going to be using your MacBook heavily, we'd recommend splashing the extra $150, though, and grabbing the 256GB SSD version below.

MacBook Air 13.3-inch | i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

If you're after the same streamlined performance of the MacBook Air deal above but fancy opening yourself up to double the amount of storage, you'd do well to spend just a little extra in the grand scheme of things here. This MacBook Air offers a 256GB SSD - more than enough for work, study, and keeping all the programs you'd need to do so on the same drive.

MacBook Pro 13-inch | i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD | $1,864.54 $1,179.99 at Walmart

This 128GB MacBook Pro is the latest model in a 13-inch shell. Plus, you're saving a massive $685 on this particular silver model - a fantastic MacBook Pro deal from Walmart. 8GB RAM will keep everything running smooth, so you can get some multi-tasking and higher performance apps running as well.

MacBook Pro 16-inch | i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD | $2,399 $2,187.92 at Amazon

We're stepping things up with this MacBook Pro deal - this is a seriously powerful spec on the very latest 16-inch version of the 2019 model. You're grabbing a fantastic i7 processor with a whopping 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. This is a great model for more intensive creative programs, and carries the storage required for such projects as well.

Which MacBook deal is right for you?

A cheap MacBook deal is still a MacBook, and Apple's laptops rarely lose their value. That's great news for purchasers - your computer will hold its price tag for a long time after you buy it after all. But that does mean you'll need to be sure you're picking up the MacBook deal to suit you.

So which MacBook deal is right for you? As with any laptop, finding the perfect model comes down to what you envision yourself using the computer for. There's no point in spending over $2,000 on a top of the range MacBook Pro with a 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM if you're just going to be surfing the net. On the other hand, it's equally frustrating to spend $949 on the cheapest MacBook Air deal on offer today only to find that you would have been able to store all the programs you need by spending just $150 more.

We'd recommend picking up a MacBook Air model if you're using your new laptop for web browsing, light work, and study. If you're going to be running heavier programs like the Adobe suite or Logic Pro you'll want to take a look at higher processing and RAM options in the MacBook Pro.

Still on the hunt? We've rounded up all the latest MacBook Air sales and MacBook Pro prices from a range of your favorite retailers. We're also making things even cheaper with a selection of refurbished MacBook deals to keep costs down further.