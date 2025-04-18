Beat the tariffs with 9 MacBook Air models I'd buy myself – deals starting at just $649

With the Trump Administration's tariff uncertainty, the era of affordable tech might be coming to a close. So, if you're looking for a new laptop and love Apple products, I think now is the time to snap up a new MacBook Air.

I've found nine MacBook Air models, ranging from the latest M4 options to the older M1 machine. These are well-priced or discounted, and I'd buy myself one if I weren't already using the excellent 2022 MacBook Air M2.

And don't sleep on some of these older MacBook Air models, as the efficiency and performance of the Apple Silicon chips they sport are plenty powerful for everyday tasks and even some light gaming, at least in my experience.

Right, without any more preamble, read on for the nine MacBook Air deals I'd personally recommend that are worth your time.

Not in the US? Scroll down the article to the widget below for MacBook Air deals in your area.

9 MacBook Air deals that meet my seal of approval

Apple M4 MacBook Air: was $999 now $949 at Amazon It may be very new but there's already a deal to be had on Apple's M4 MacBook Air. And this one is an affordable way to obtain a powerful machine, capable of breezing through intensive tasks thanks to the M4 chip. As a bonus it has an almost all-day battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $999 now $849 at Best Buy Best Buy is selling the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 for $849. You get 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, both of which are arguably fine at this price, and will still see the laptop get access to Apple Intelligence tools. If you want to grab this incredible deal, you'll have to hurry as stock is limited.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy Best Buy also has the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB of SSD space for a cool $200 sliced off its original price. For $899, the extra RAM is handy and you can opt for cloud storage to overcome any limitations with the SSD space.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $999 now $799 at bestbuy.com It might be coming up the three years old but $799, a $200 saving, on the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 isn't to be sniffed at. This model comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's not the exact spec of the Air I use but it'll have plenty of power to get you through most things you can throw at it in work and can even run some games.