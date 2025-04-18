Beat the tariffs with 9 MacBook Air models I'd buy myself – deals starting at just $649
Older MacBook Airs offer a computing bargain I don't think you should miss
With the Trump Administration's tariff uncertainty, the era of affordable tech might be coming to a close. So, if you're looking for a new laptop and love Apple products, I think now is the time to snap up a new MacBook Air.
I've found nine MacBook Air models, ranging from the latest M4 options to the older M1 machine. These are well-priced or discounted, and I'd buy myself one if I weren't already using the excellent 2022 MacBook Air M2.
And don't sleep on some of these older MacBook Air models, as the efficiency and performance of the Apple Silicon chips they sport are plenty powerful for everyday tasks and even some light gaming, at least in my experience.
Right, without any more preamble, read on for the nine MacBook Air deals I'd personally recommend that are worth your time.
9 MacBook Air deals that meet my seal of approval
It may be very new but there's already a deal to be had on Apple's M4 MacBook Air. And this one is an affordable way to obtain a powerful machine, capable of breezing through intensive tasks thanks to the M4 chip. As a bonus it has an almost all-day battery life.
Best Buy is selling the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 for $849. You get 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, both of which are arguably fine at this price, and will still see the laptop get access to Apple Intelligence tools. If you want to grab this incredible deal, you'll have to hurry as stock is limited.
Best Buy also has the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB of SSD space for a cool $200 sliced off its original price. For $899, the extra RAM is handy and you can opt for cloud storage to overcome any limitations with the SSD space.
Want more storage? Well this Amazon deal give you the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,099, which is a cool saving of $200. That's a nice little sum you can go and spend on a suite of apps and software. If this deal is sold out, then head over to Best Buy as it has the MacBook Air on sale for $1,049.
Want a huge pile of RAM with you 13-inch MacBook Air M3? Then this deal sees 24GB stuffed into the MacBook Air and more than $200 sliced off the original price.
Need more storage to go with the 16GB of RAM? This Best Buy deal on the 15-inch MacBook Air has you covered as it gives the laptop 512GB of SSD space, yet makes the price a palatable $1,249; that's a cool $250 saving.
You can also save a neat $300 at Amazon on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 with a hefty 24GB of RAM. That'll be a machine that should last you for years.
It might be coming up the three years old but $799, a $200 saving, on the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 isn't to be sniffed at. This model comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's not the exact spec of the Air I use but it'll have plenty of power to get you through most things you can throw at it in work and can even run some games.
It's a bit long in the tooth now and doesn't offer the latest in MacBook design language, but the MacBook Air M1 is still a great little laptop. Walmart is still stocking it for $649, which isn't quite the lowest-price ever but still very reasonable for a laptop that's plenty capable even today.
