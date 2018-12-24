Asus Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card gets a hefty £117 price cut

AMD’s RX Vega 64 is a powerful GPU that gives you around GeForce GTX 1080-equivalent performance (or better in some cases), and the Asus spin on this graphics card is certainly tempting with this £117 price cut over at Scan.

The Asus Rog Strix Radeon RX Vega 64 would normally set you back £527, but you can buy it for £410 right now, which is a Black Friday-level discount.

For the money, you get an ‘OC Gaming’ (overclocked) Vega 64 GPU with a base clock of 1298MHz and boost to 1590MHz. A nifty cooling system promises to keep the card from overheating, with a trio of wing-blade fans which are designed to be nice and quiet (indeed the fans are stopped completely when the GPU isn’t being taxed, so it’s completely silent with light gaming loads).

The graphics card also boasts Aura Sync RGB LED lighting to boot.

In our review of the Vega 64, we found that the GPU was pretty much on a par with the GTX 1080, and represented good value for money as such – more so when you can get a sizeable discount such as this one.