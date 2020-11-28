The Apple Watch 6 drops to lowest price ever in post-Black Friday deal

While Black Friday proper is technically over, you can still find incredible deals that are available today. Amazon has already started its Cyber Monday sale, including the best-selling Apple Watch 6 that's still on sale for a record-low price of $329.98 (was $399).



This extended Black Friday Apple Watch deal is for the 40mm display with a Product Red Sport Band, but if you're interested in other colors, you can still snag them on sale for $350.



If you're looking for a cheaper price tag, Amazon also has the 44mm Apple Watch SE on sale for $289.

Black Friday Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $70 price cut at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This specific deal is for the Apple Watch 6 with a Product Red sport band. If you're interested in a Black, White, or Navy sport band, you can still find the smartwatch on sale for $350.

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS): $429 $379.99 at Amazon

If you want the larger variant of the Apple Watch Series 6, you can save a total of $49 when you apply the additional $29 coupon at checkout. That's the lowest price we've found for the smartwatch that's available in a Black, White, Navy, and Red sport band.

More Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $289 at Amazon

Save $20 - The Apple Watch SE may be a brand new product, but this is a remarkably low price for Apple's first cheap smartwatch. This deal from Amazon allows you to get it with a Sport Band in your color choice of Black, White, or Pink.

Just released last month, the Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now features a sleep app, which helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The smartwatch also has new health features such as a blood oxygen monitor and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof watch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've seen for the Series 6 and an impressive discount for a newly released Apple Watch. We expect this post-Black Friday deal won't last for long, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

