Among Us updates to bring hide and seek mode plus new colors, skins and roles

Among Us developer Innersloth has revealed what it's got planned for the social deduction game this year - and it includes a brand new game mode.

During the Summer Game Fest: Kickoff Live showcase, the developer revealed a roadmap for Among Us' future that included new crewmate colors and skins, new roles, visor cosmetics, achievements and a new hide and seek mode.

The new hide and seek mode seems to see players hunting out other players in a darkly lit map - whether you murder those you find remains to be seen. The two new roles include Sheriff and Scientist, while new color options include tan, coral, rose, maroon, banana and gray.

These new colors will go beautifully with the new visor cosmetics that allow you to stick post-it notes, sunglasses, masks and more onto your crewmate's visor. The developer also teased Map 5, though we didn't get to see any of that.

In no particular order

In addition, InnerSloth has said its working on adding achievements to the game, account linking between platforms to allow players to access their save data and cosmetics on any platform and on brining Among Us to consoles.

InnerSloth has said these new features are being worked on "in no particular order", but we can expect them to roll out at some point in the coming months.