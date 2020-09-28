Amazon Prime Day deals launch early with big savings on Echo, Ring, Fire TV and more

Amazon Prime Day deals have launched select smart home offers early this week, after Amazon announced that its delayed sales event will run between October 13-14. That's excellent news for anyone anxiously waiting to mark their calendar for Amazon Prime Day 2020, and even better news if you're looking to get your hands on some top savings early.

We're seeing big savings on Amazon Echo devices in both the US and UK right now, with Amazon US bundling two together for just $39.98. That's a stunning offer considering one speaker comes in at that price right now, and that's on sale. If you're shopping in the UK, however, you'll also be able to pick up a range of discounted refurbished Amazon Echo devices right now as well.

We're seeing these early Amazon Prime Day deals hitting smart home categories hardest, with further savings on Fire TV, Blink, and Ring devices as well. However, you'll also find subscriptions are currently offering up some excellent free trials as well, like this Amazon Kids+ trial offering 3 months for just $0.99 in the US and Amazon Music Unlimited similarly available at 4 months for £0.99 in the UK.

We're rounding up all of these early Amazon Prime Day deals just below, but you will need to be a Prime member to sign up. Lucky for you, Amazon is also offering a free 30 day trial of Amazon Prime right now, so you can shop all the savings without spending any cash on the subscription.

Amazon Prime 30 day free trial at Amazon

Pick up your 30 day Amazon Prime free trial to make sure you can take advantage of all the latest savings and early Prime Day deals right now. That's an excellent offer that will see you through the full sales event without having to pay for the subscription at all. Be careful, though, as this will auto-renew.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

Two Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers: $39.98 at Amazon

Grab two Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers for under $40 at Amazon right now - that's an excellent saving ahead of the Prime Day deals, and one that halves the price of each speaker's current sales price. Prime members should enter code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout to see this offer.

Amazon Fire TV Recast: $229.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Prime members can also save $100 on the Amazon Fire TV Recast right now as well - a stunning discount that brings the over the air DVR back down to its all-time-low price previously seen over the holidays last year.

3 months Amazon Kids+: $0.99 at Amazon

Pick up three months of Amazon Kids+ (previously known as FreeTime Unlimited) for just $0.99 this week. You'll get unlimited access to kid-friendly content, as well as educational apps and games, all with easy to use parental controls as well.

Save up to 60% on subscription boxes at Amazon

If you've been looking to add a little mystery to your mail every month, you will no doubt have looked into subscription boxes. Amazon, however, has just discounted a massive range of these memberships by as much as 60% ahead of its Prime Day deals next month.

Save up to 20% on furniture at Amazon

From the living room to the bedroom, you'll find a massive range of furniture items and home decor available for up to 20% in these early Amazon Prime Day deals this week.

Spend $10 with small businesses, save $10 on Prime Day at Amazon

This year, Amazon wants to reward you for shopping with smaller businesses in the lead up to Prime Day. That means that you can now claim $10 for Prime Day for every $10 you spend with small businesses - it's a win-win.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK

Blink Mini security camera: £34.99 £24.99 at Amazon

You can already save £10 on the Blink Mini security camera at Amazon right now - considering we're still a couple of weeks from Prime Day and this is a new release, that's a fantastic offer.

Ring Spotlight Camera: £199 £139 at Amazon

With two way talk, Alexa compatibility, infrared night vision, and an LED alarm light, this Ring Spotlight camera is packed with features that sit particularly well with a £60 discount for Prime members. We only saw it this cheap over Black Friday last year, and so far in 2020 it's only dropped to £159 - making this deal all the more impressive this week.

Eero mesh Wi-Fi system: £249 £149.40 at Amazon

Boost the Wi-Fi around your home with the Eero mesh Wi-Fi system, now only £149.40. It's easy to install and manage thanks to the Eero app, and automatically updates to bring improved performance and new features.

Save on refurbished Echo devices at Amazon

All of these refurbished Echo devices come backed by Amazon's Certified Refurbished guarantee - a 1 year warranty and assurance that each device has been tested to work like new. You'll find extra savings on a range of these gadgets ahead of the full Amazon Prime Day deals, saving you on everything from the Echo Show to the Echo Studio.

Amazon Music Unlimited four months: £0.99 at Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited trials usually max out at 90 days, but Prime members can pick up four months of access to Amazon's on demand 60 million strong library for just £0.99 ahead of Prime Day deals. Be careful though, this will auto-renew at the usual £7.99 monthly price once that time is up. Non-Prime members can also get a three months of access for this price.

