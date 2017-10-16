With few days left for Diwali, the e-commerce giant Amazon India is back with its third Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. To celebrate the festive season, Amazon is offering deals across a wide range of products from phones, electronics, fashion, home & kitchen products, etc. The sale has gone live on October 14 and will continue till October 17. Lots of new products have been added as a part of the second sale as Amazon is targeting people who missed out on the first sale in September.

In this post, we will cover the best deals on laptops.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best deals on laptops

Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A at Rs 49,990 @ Amazon (save Rs 22,210)

The Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A comes with a 13.3-inch screen, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and runs on MacOS Sierra operating system. It is currently being offered at Rs. 49,990, after a discount of Rs. 27,210.

HP 15-BE002TX at Rs. 42,990 @ Amazon (save Rs. 10,301)

The HP 15-BE002TX features a 15.6-inch display, sixth generation Core i5 processor, AMD Radeon R5 M430 2GB Graphics, 8GB RAM, 1TB internal storage and runs on Windows 10 Home. It is available for Rs. 42,990 after a discount of Rs. 10,301.

Dell Vostro 3468 at Rs. 24,990 @ Amazon (save Rs. 8,500)

The Dell Vostro 3468 comes with a 14-inch screen, a seventh generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel HD graphics, 4GB RAM, 1TB SATA hard drive and runs on Ubuntu 14.04. It is currently being sold at Rs. 25,990 after a discount of Rs. 7,500.

Lenovo Ideapad 320E 80XH01FHIN at Amazon @ Rs. 27,990 (save Rs. 6,000)

The Lenovo Ideapad 320E 80XH01FHIN features a 15.6-inch screen, a sixth generation Core i3 processor, Intel HD graphics, 4GB RAM, 1TB SATA hard drive and runs on Windows 10. You can buy it for Rs. 27,990 after a discount of Rs. 6,000.

HP 15-BU004TU at Rs. 25,990 @ Amazon (save Rs. 5,847)

The HP 15-BU004TU comes with a 15.6-inch screen, a sixth generation Core i3 processor, Intel HD graphics, 4GB RAM, 1TB SATA hard drive and runs on FreeDOS. It is available for Rs. 25,990 after a discount of Rs. 5,847.

HP 15-BU008TX at Rs. 28,990 @ Amazon (save Rs. 7,204)

The HP 15-BU008TX comes with a 15.6-inch screen, a sixth generation Core i3 processor, Intel HD graphics, 4GB RAM, 1TB SATA hard drive and runs on FreeDOS. It is available for Rs. 28,990 after a discount of Rs. 7,204.

Acer Switch 10E SW3-016 at Rs. 11,976 @ Amazon (save Rs. 4,014)

The Acer Switch 10E SW3-016 is a budget laptop and comes with a 10.1-inch screen, Atom X5 processor, Intel HD Graphics, 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and runs on Windows 10 Home. It is available for Rs. 11,976 after a discount of Rs. 4,014.

HP 14-BU006TU at Rs. 27,990 @ Amazon (save Rs. 5,511)

The HP 14-BU006TU comes with a 14-inch screen, a sixth generation Core i3 processor, Intel HD Graphics, 4GB RAM, 1TB SATA hard drive and runs on Windows 10. You can get the HP 14-BU006TU for Rs. 27,990 after a discount of Rs. 5,511.

Lenovo Ideapad 320E 80XH01GKIN at Rs. 24,990 @ Amazon (save Rs. 2,500)

The Lenovo Ideapad 320E 80XH01GKIN comes with a 15.6-inch display, a sixth generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel HD Graphics, 4GB RAM, 1TB SATA hard drive and runs on FreeDOS. It is available for Rs. 24,990 after a discount of Rs. 2,500.

Dell Vostro 3468 at Rs. 30,990 @ Amazon (save Rs. 4,935)

The Dell Vostro 3468 comes with a 14-inch screen, a seventh generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel HD Graphics, 4GB RAM, 1TB SATA hard drive and runs on Windows 10. It is available for Rs. 30,990 after a discount of Rs. 4,935.

Acer Aspire 3 NX.GNTSI.004 15.6-inch Laptop at Rs 16,990 @ Amazon (save Rs 9,009)

The Acer Aspire 3 NX.GNTSI.004 laptop features a 15.6-inch display, Intel Pentium N4200 processor, 4GB DDR3 RAM, Intel HD 505 graphics card, 500GB hard drive and runs on Linux operating system. Amazon is retailing the laptop at Rs 16,990 after a discount of 35 percent.

Acer A315-21G NX.GNPSI.002 15.6-inch Laptop at Rs 21,990 @ Amazon (save Rs 6,009)

The laptop comes with 15.6-inch screen, Intel Core i3-6006U processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 500GB storage memory and Intel HD 520 graphics. It runs on Linux operating system and is available at Rs 21,990 on Amazon.