Amazon Great Indian sale: Best deals on wearables

Amazon kicked off its first Amazon Great Indian Festival sale of 2018 on 21 January. Consumers can choose from thousands of deals till 24 January. The company is offering great deals across a wide range of products from phones, speakers, fashion, home & kitchen products, etc.

Best deals by category

In this post, we will cover the best deals on smartwatches and fitness bands.

Buy Apple Watch Series 2 38mm Smartwatch at Rs. 25,900 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 2 38mm comes with an S1 chipset, 1.5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 340 x 272 pixels resolution and sapphire crystal glass. It features a built in GPS, heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and ambient light sensor. For connectivity, it comes with Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz) and Bluetooth 4.0 and runs on WatchOS 3. It is currently available for Rs 38,999, after a discount of Rs 7,601.

Mi Band 2 HRX Edition @ Rs 1,299 on Amazon

It is best affordable fitness band available in market right now. Mi Band 2 is IP67 certified, which means you can go swimming with this band on. Moreover, it delivers 20+ days of battery backup so you just have to charge it once and then leave the charger resting for long. It records metrics for steps, calories burnt, display and sleep and presents an accumulated data in the app. It works with both Android and iOS devices.

Buy TomTom Adventurer at Rs. 17,999 @ Amazon

Adventurer is a multisport outdoor watch that comes with heart rate monitor, route exploration, automatic lift detection, GPS, compass and barometer tracking. It features multiple outdoor sports modes such as hike or bike, swim or gym and ski or run free. It comes with 3GB internal storage which allows you to store up to 500 songs. It is available for Rs 16,999, after a discount of Rs 3,000.

Buy TCL Movetime Smartwatch at Rs. 6,999 @ Amazon

The TCL Movetime Smartwatch has a heart rate monitor, pedometer and also sleeping tracker. The 1.39-inch AMOLED display helps helps you track messages, alerts and notifications from the paired smartphone. It comes with gesture controls, allowing you to play music or capture pictures just by twisting your wrist.

Although the battery life and UI is not the best to be used as your permanent watch, it is still a good option for ones who just need an Android smartwatch to keep a check on notifications and daily activities data.

Buy Huawei ERS-B19 Band 2 at Rs. 3,599 @ Amazon

Huawei ERS-B19 Band 2 like any other fitness band monitors step count, calories burned, sleep and distance covered. Moreover, it also provides tips for swimming and breathing exercises. What sets it apart is its ability to display notifications for incoming calls, SMS messages, emails, calendar events, WhatsApp and other social media apps unlike other bands in this range.

Buy Fossil Q Marshal @ Rs 11,897 on Amazon

Fossil Q Marshal has a proper 'watch' like design and build, but the 'smart' factor is quite limited to basic Android Wear features. It is a great option for those who are looking for a conventional watch that cuts-down the need of pulling out your smartphone over and over again.

GOQii Fitness Tracker @ Rs 1,299 on Amazon

GOQii Fitness Tracker unlike most other fitness bands is more than just a device. It comes with a family care plan, which provides personal coach for the subscription period and 12 months validity for Expert & Doctor consultation for your selected family members. Also, it monitors heart rate, daily steps, calories burned, distance covered, active hours & sleep pattern metrics. It has an OLED display that displays notifications for your calls, messages and more.

Buy Ambrane Flexi Fit Fitness Tracker at Rs. 1,499 @ Amazon

The Ambrane Flexi Fit Fitness Tracker comes with a heart rate monitor and a pedometer that can track number of steps, distance travelled, calories burnt, number of active minutes and heart rate levels during physical activities. Apart from this, the fitness band also tracks sleep. It allows you to set reminders and alerts you when you have been sitting motionless for too long. It is available for Rs 1,499, after a discount of Rs 300.

Huawei Fit Small Activity Tracker at Rs 7,999 @ Amazon

The Huawei Fit Small Activity Tracker comes with continuous heart rate monitor, multi-sport mode and smart notification feature. It also has smart activity tracker that tracks and monitors daily activity information, including step count, calories burned and distance covered. Apart from this, the device also comes with interchangeable bands and is water resistant.