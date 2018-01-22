Amazon Great Indian sale 2018: Best deals on mobile phones

Amazon Great Indian Sale has begun with some alluring discount and offers on a wide range of product categories. Although it's upsetting to see that the smartphone category has been kept void of good discounts, there are still a few value for money deals you can consider.

We were expecting discounts on more phones in the mid-range segment, but most offers are on phones that are either more than a year old or under Rs 20,000. Still, we hunted for some deals that can turnout a good buy for our readers.

Best deals on Great Indian Sale by category

Buy OnePlus 5T for Rs 32,999 @ Amazon with Rs 2000 extra off on exchange

OnePlus 5T, the true flagship killer has not seen any price drop since its launch. Although, at sale events like these, we often get to see some offers that can make the purchase slightly pocket friendly for those who are looking forward to buy this. So, if you exchange your old phone to buy a OnePlus 5T, you can avail an exchange discount up to Rs 8,544 plus Rs 2,000 extra.

Buy LG Q6 at Rs 11,990 on Amazon

LG Q6, the shrunken LG G6 is up for sale with a price cut of Rs 5,000. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 435 processor and 3GB RAM, but the main highlight is its display and the camera, that can capture some really good looking shots, but only if you have still hands. There are better phones in this price range that may have more power but this one is actually a great overall package.

Buy Apple iPhone SE for Rs 18,999 on Amazon

If you are planning to go for a phone under 20k and won't mind having a smaller display, the iPhone SE is a great deal for you. It runs the latest iOS and has the internals of the iPhone 6S, which includes a powerful A9 chip with amazing camera capabilities.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 at Rs. 12,999 @ Amazon

This huge phablet from Xiaomi is a heartthrob for those who like big screens. The 6.44-inch Full HD display of the Mi Max 2 is not only huge but also excels in quality. At the time of launch, Xiaomi only brought the 64 GB variant of the phone in India which was priced at Rs 16,999. Later, the company announced a new 32 GB model of the Mi Max 2 for Rs 14,999, which is now selling for Rs 12,999.

Motorola Moto G5 Plus at Rs.10,999 @ Amazon

The Moto G5 Plus is another exciting smartphone and best under Rs 12,000 that is available for sale. It has an impressive 12MP rear camera with dual autofocus pixels, along with Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4 GB RAM, and stock Android OS, the phone is a good buy at Rs 10,999.

Buy Moto G5s Plus at Rs 13,999 on Amazon

The latest addition to Moto's G-series smartphones, the Moto G5S Plus goes on discount for the first time in 2018. Originally available at Rs 15,999, the smartphone is one of the best mid-range options available in the market right now. You can also avail an exchange discount of up to Rs 3,000 for your old phone.

Apple iPhone 6 at Rs. 24,999 @Amazon

If you are not happy with a 4-inch iPhone SE but still need an iOS running device at cheaper cost, iPhone 6 might do the job. It was released more than 3 years ago but the phone still runs latest iOS version and has a decent camera when compared to its competitors.

Lenovo K8 Note at Rs. 9,999 @ Amazon

The Lenovo K8 Note is not a smartphone we'd recommend, but if your budget is under Rs 10K and you need a device that can perform well and has a long lasting battery life then this is a good deal.

Nubia Z17 Mini at Rs. 13,999 @Amazon The smaller variant of the Nubia Z17 has an impressive 13MP + 13MP dual camera setup, Snapdragon 652 processor, 4GB RAM, 16MP Selfie camera and a premium build quality. First released in India at Rs 19,999, the phone is now available for just Rs 13,999.

LG G6 at Rs. 29,990 @ Amazon

After being launched in India for above Rs 50,000, the LG G6 has received some aggressive price cuts and now the flagship smartphone is available at an all-time low price of Rs 29,990. The LG G6, however isn't the best from the company but still a really solid phone because of it's immersive 18:9 display and dual-camera setup with 185-degree wide angle lens.

It has some impressive multimedia features that are hard to find in phones of this range.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (16GB) at Rs 6,999 @ Amazon

The Redmi 4 is one of the highly acclaimed budget smartphones in India. The 16GB storage variant which retails at Rs 7,999, and is actually quite hard to buy is now available with a Rs 1,000 discount.

In addition to this discount, Amazon is also offering an exchange discount on purchase of Redmi 4 (64 GB).