Amazon Great Indian Festival 2017: Best deals on power banks

Power banks are something we all need at some point of time or other, and they are pretty much a necessity for those who are living in rural areas of India or need to travel long distances. If you have been planning to get one of these battery extenders for yourself, then this is the perfect time. To help you get the best deal, we have handpicked the top offers on power banks available now at the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2 10000mAh at Rs. 999 (save Rs. 200)

The second generation Mi Power Bank is certainly one of the best of its kind in the Indian market. Well-known for its value for money, the 10000mAh variant of Xiaomi’s newest power bank is now available for an all-time lowest price of Rs. 999.

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2 20000mAh at Rs. 1,899 (save Rs. 300)

With a conversion rate of 93 percent, the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 is one of the most efficient power banks available in the market. Apart from juicing up mobiles and tablets, this can also charge some USB Type-C laptops.

Lenovo PA13000 13000mAh Power Bank at Rs. 1,099 (save Rs. 326)

Originally sold around Rs. 1,425, the Lenovo PA13000 is now available at Amazon.in for just Rs. 1,099. Needless to say, this is quite a value for money offering.

Ambrane P-1111 10000mAh Power Bank at Rs. 649 (save Rs. 199)

At Rs. 649, the Ambrane P-1111 is undoubtedly one of the cheapest 10000mAh power bank you can buy. Boasting a conversion rate of 70 to 75 percent, the low-cost power bank comes with full one year warranty.

Intex IT-PB 10K 10000mAH Power Bank (White) at Rs 699 (save Rs 200)

Weighing 280g, this Intex power bank has three USB ports and is designed for mobiles, tablets and MP3/MP4 players. You can buy it at a discount of Rs 200 from Amazon.

Intex IT-PB15K 15000mAH Power Bank at Rs. 1,099 (Rs. 175 off)

This deal is for up to 11 hours only. It is hard to believe that the Intex IT-PB15K with its 15000mAh capacity and three USB output ports costs just Rs. 1,099.

Ambrane Power Bank P-2000 (20,800mAh) Black at Rs 1,499 (save Rs 449)

The Ambrane Power Bank P-2000 comes with a huge 20,800 mAh battery capacity and offers three USB ports to charge three products simultaneously. Equipped with torch light and toggle button, this power bank is completely made in India.

Ambrane P-1310 13000mAH Power Bank (Black-Gold) at Rs 799 (save Rs 250)

With up to 90 percent conversion rate, the Ambrane P-1310 13000mAh power bank is compatible with a wide variety of products like smartphones, tablets, digicams, media players etc. It features two USB ports, where one port promises to provide fastest charging to your products.

Intex IT-PB11K 11000mAH Power Bank (Black) at Rs 749 @ Amazon (save Rs 150)

The Intex IT-PB11K 11000mAH Power Bank (Black) comes with a 11,000mAh battery and offers three USB ports to charge multiple devices simultaneously. It also has an in-built flash light and its LED indicator informs the user about the charging status of the device.