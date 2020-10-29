Amazon Black Friday sale: early deals on Echo Dot, Kindle, Ring, Blink Mini, and more

Just ahead of the Amazon Black Friday sale, the retail giant is offering incredible deals on its best-selling devices in honor of Alexa's birthday. You score record-low-prices on Alexa-enabled devices like the Echo dot, Ring Doorbell, Kindle, and more.

Amazon's top Black Friday-like deals include the 3rd generation Echo Dot that's back down to the Prime Day price of just $18.99, a first-time price cut on the all-new Fire TV Stick lite, and the best-selling Ring Doorbell on sale at the all-time low price of $139.99 (was $199.99). You can also pick up the Blink Mini for just $24.99 and the Echo Show 8 on sale for a record-low price of $64.99.



Most of the Alex-enabled devices below match their Prime Day price, and some even drop further, setting a new record-low price. We can't guarantee these early Black Friday deals will stick around during the official November sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Early Amazon Black Friday deals:

Echo Dot (3rd gen) with Alexa: $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon

The 3rd generation Echo Dot is down to its Prime Day record-low price of $18.99. The compact speaker works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, and control compatible smart home devices.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

You can score a rare $10 price cut on the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera in this early Black Friday deal at Amazon. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut at Amazon. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $29.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199 $139.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Ring Doorbell on sale for $139.99. The Alexa-enabled doorbell lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your door and sends alerts to your smartphone.

Echo Buds: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Echo Buds on sale for $79.99. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless earbuds that work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

All-new Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the 2019 Amazon Kindle on sale for a record-low price of $59.99. The e-reader features a glare-free 6-inch display, has 4GB of storage, and features a battery charge that lasts for weeks on a single charge.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $64.99 at Amazon

If you're interested in a smart home display, you can snag the Echo Show 8 on sale for just $64.99. The 8-inch HD display works with Amazon Alexa so you can make video calls, play music, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

You can see more of the best cheap Amazon Echo prices and deals that are currently available.



