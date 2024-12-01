I’ve picked the best Cyber Monday TV deals still running from Black Friday – and you can ask me for personal buying advice

Cyber Monday TV deals (Image credit: LG / Samsung / Future)

Welcome to my guide to the best Cyber Monday TV deals, where I'm tracking all the Black Friday TV deals that are still running today. I'm the lead of TechRadar's TV team, and I've been writing about TV and video technology for 15 years, including six years of Cyber Monday deals hunting. I'm working with Mackenzie Frazier, our Senior Deals Editor for TVs, and our team of reviewers (who have over 30 years of experience combined) to pick out which remaining TV deals are really worth buying.

And the good news is that the Cyber Monday TV deals basically consist of all the best Black Friday TV deals still! You didn't miss out on much if you didn't buy yet. However, that means there are lots of options, so to make sure you find the right one for you, you can ask me directly! You can email me using this link, to tell me what you're looking for, and I'll pick a deal that fits your needs – and I'll share any answers I think will help other people on this page, too (names will be removed).

I'm lucky enough to have seen nearly all of today's top TVs with my own eyes, and I've been tracking their prices across the year as part of how we approach creating our guide to the best TVs – so I really know how they compare, and what's a great deal when balancing price, performance and features.

I'll update this page right across Cyber Monday, to update prices if they chance, and too add new deals, or remove any that have disappeared.

The 5 best Cyber Monday TV deals

LG 65-inch C3 (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's highly rated C3 OLED TV is on sale for $1,196.99 - that's a return to the record-low price. The OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Hisense 75-inch U7N 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon The Hisense U7N is an affordable mini-LED TV that provides serious bang for your buck, packing great features and performance into a budget package. It supports all HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, comes packed with gaming features, including 4K, 144Hz, and Dolby Vision gaming, and uses Google TV as its smart TV platform. This Cyber Monday deal takes the 75-inch model to under $1,000 – for a TV with this much to offer at this much size, this is a superb deal.

TCL Q5 55-inch 4K QLED TV: was $449.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability – and this Q5 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring you get superior brightness and colors that pop. It's rare to see a TV with this tech for so cheap, too, so you're getting a serious bargain here if you need a solid mid-sized TV for watching shows. movies and sports.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon The cheapest Cyber Monday TV is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $59.99 - a price unheard of. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet and the cheapest OLED display I've ever seen. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. Today's deal is an absolute steal and a great Cyber Monday purchase.

OLED Cyber Monday TV deals

Samsung 42-inch S90D OLED TV (2024): was $1,399.99 now $897.99 at Amazon The Samsung S90D may not have a QD-OLED panel like its larger screen counterparts, but it's still a feature-packed TV. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor with Real Depth Enhancer has been a hit for other Samsung sets, and it still uses an OLED panel for deeper black levels and contrast. Plus, it is filled with gaming features, including a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, and the Samsung Game Hub. It's still a premium small screen, but this Cyber Monday deal brings the price below $1,000, which is a record low.

LG 55-inch B3 4K UHD OLED Smart TV: was $1,199 now $798 at Walmart LG's B3 is another fantastic option if you're looking for a budget OLED TV, and Walmart has the 55-inch model on sale for $798 - an incredible deal. The LG B3 delivers an exceptional picture, thanks to the OLED display and LG's α7 AI Processor Gen6, which results in deep contrasts and rich colors. You're also getting Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for superior sound, excellent gaming features, and smart capabilities with webOS 23.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,199.99 - a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy The Sony Bravia 8 is back at its lowest price yet for Cyber Monday. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. You can even use it with your gaming console of choice thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED 4K TV: was $1,797.99 now $1,397.99 at Amazon The S90D OLED 4K TV is in the mid-range of Samsung's OLED TV series and therefore delivers excellent quality despite foregoing some of the more premium features reserved for the Samsung S95D. Boasting bright and vivid colors, the S90D makes everything look amazing, while the 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub give gamers everything they need. Get it now while the price is so low

Panasonic 65-inch Z85A: was $1,799.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon One of Panasonic's first TVs available in the US in over a decade, the Z85A is an entry-level OLED with premium quality and features. Its picture delivers refined detail, stunning black levels and contrast and natural, accurate colors. It also has decent built-in sound and a solid list of gaming features. Despite a relatively recent release in September 2024, the Z85A's 65-inch model has already had its price slashed by $400, making it seriously competitive with OLED models from LG and Sony.

60-75 inch Cyber Monday TV deals

LG UT70 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $599.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy A 65-inch 4K smart TV for $379.99 is an incredible deal to snag for Cyber Monday. The LG UT70 Series TV delivers a premium picture experience with strong colors thanks to LG's a5 Gen7 AI processor and webOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Hisense 65-inch U8N mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy The Hisense U8N is one 2024's most impressive TVs, delivering a bold, vibrant picture with superb contrast and accurate details. It's also stocked with gaming features including 4K, 144Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and ALLM. This deal slashes the 65-inch model to under $900 -- an excellent price for a mini-LED TV of this calibre.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $527.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a big-screen budget display on Cyber Monday, Amazon has Samsung's 70-inch 4K smart TV for $527.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999.99 at Samsung Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and larger display but don't have loads to spend, this deal on the 70-inch Q60C is a great choice. This is the previous-generation model, but it still has the great colors and contrast that these QLED displays are known for. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Onn. 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $448 at Walmart Walmart's best budget big-screen TV is this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. on sale for just $448 - an incredible price. For your money, you get support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $879.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $879.99.

50-59 inch Cyber Monday TV deals

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon This is an amazing price on a mid-size display if you want to add a budget 4K TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung Q80D 50-inch QLED 4K TV: was $999 now $749 at Samsung Delivering excellent QLED pictures with surprisingly deep black levels and bold colors, the Samsung Q80D is a TV that covers all the bases at a mid-range price. It also features an extensive list of gaming features that include 4K 120Hz and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports. Our Samsung Q80D TV review gave this one four and a half stars out of five, praising its 'great QLED pictures at an attainable price'. Note, the 50-inch variant of this model has been $100 cheaper before but most of the price cuts on the larger sizes are matches for the record-low.

TCL F35 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $329.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy Price rise: this was $20 cheaper on Black Friday, but it's still a good price overall, so we're keeping it in. Save $150 on the brand-new 55-inch TCL TV that supports high-quality 4K resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. It's hard to believe that you can get all that for a cent under $180. Unbelievable value for money for a mid-sized everyday display.

TCL Q5 55-inch 4K QLED TV: was $449.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability – and this Q5 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring you get superior brightness and colors that pop. It's rare to see a TV with this tech for so cheap, too, so you're getting a serious bargain here if you need a solid mid-sized TV for watching shows. movies and sports.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $519.99 now $339.99 at Amazon Thanks to its incredible value, Amazon's Fire TV brand is among the top sellers on Cyber Monday. Amazon's 4-Series Fire TV offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Roku Class Select Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with today's Cyber Monday deal, the value of Roku's 55-inch model is now even better at just $399.99. For that price, you get a QLED display with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface.