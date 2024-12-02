These cheaper Cyber Monday TV deals make Black Friday look like Regular Tuesday

Black Friday may be over, but that doesn't mean the deals are, as Cyber Monday deals have arrived. And in the world of TV, some of the best deals we saw are still live and some are even cheaper!

Thankfully our favourite deal of the whole weekend is still live, as the Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED has hit its lowest ever price of £1,459 (was £1,599) at Mark's Electrical. It's an elite OLED and it's no surprise it earned our title for TV of the year 2024.

Other highlights include the Samsung Q80D 55-inch for £699 (was £1,399) at Amazon, a superb, mid-range QLED TV that outperforms its price. And there's the LG B4 48-inch at £755 (was £899) at Amazon, an excellent choice for those looking for a medium sized gaming TVs.

Deals picked by Deals picked by James Davidson Staff Writer, TV Hardware As TechRadar's lead TV reviewer and having worked in TV retail for years, I've seen thousands of Cyber Monday deals, so I know an excellent TV offer when I see one. I'm using my knowledge to find you the top discounts on the TVs we've tested and recommended here at TechRadar.

Today's best Cyber Monday TV deals

Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED TV: was £2,699 now £1,459 at markselectrical.co.uk The Samsung 55-inch S95D OLED TV is the TV everyone wants to own. It has an incredibly detailed QD-OLED picture with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and even a great-looking design. Colours look dynamic and natural, and there are deep blacks, too. It's easily one of 2024's best TVs and it's now down to a record-low price of £1,459 – even better than Black Friday. You can also claim £100 cashback from Samsung if you buy this TV, but hurry that offer ends today!

Hisense 65-inch U7N mini-LED TV: was £1,599 now £899 at Amazon The Hisense U7N is one of the best value TVs of 2024, delivering excellent picture quality with rich contrast and vivid colors, a good suite of gaming features including 4K, 120Hz, VRR and Dolby Vision gaming and doing it all for an affordable price. This deal takes the 65-inch model down to £899 - a steal for a 65-inch set of this quality and easily the lowest price we've seen. Hurry though, it's a limited time deal!

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED TV: was £549.99 now £279.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise budget range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision and local array dimming to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. To get all this in a 43-inch size for under £300 is an absolute steal and this is the cheapest we've ever seen the Omni QLED.

Hisense 65-inch U8N mini-LED TV : was £1,799 now £1,249 at Amazon If you want a TV that does it all without breaking the bank, the Hisense U8N should be high on your list. Its powerful local dimming delivers excellent contrast and black levels, and it has punchy, expansive built-in sound plus a strong list of gaming features such as 4K 144Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and ALLM support. This deal drops the 65-inch model to £1,249, which is £50 cheaper than we saw it on Black Friday and the lowest price its ever been.

LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV: was £899 now £755 at Amazon The LG B4 may be the entry level OLED in LG's 2024 TV lineup, but it delivers spectacular picture quality with rich contrast and fine details, along with a wealth of gaming features including 4K, 120Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and more. Available for the first time 48-inches, this deal takes the newest size down to a record low of under £800 -- easily the cheapest way to get a 2024 OLED TV!

TCL 65-inch C855 mini-LED TV: was £1,299 now £1,125 at Amazon One of 2024's most surprising TVs, the TCL C855 delivers picture quality, with rich contrast and bold colors, and features, including 4K, 144Hz, VRR and Dolby Vision gaming, that vastly outperform its price. It's easily one of the most underrated TVs we've tested here at TechRadar and this deal knocks £174 off.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED TV: was £1,199 now £1,144 at Amazon The LG C4 can do it all, offering exceptional picture quality with dynamic colours, gorgeous contrast and realistic textures and an extensive list of gaming features including 4K, 144Hz, VRR, Dolby Vision gaming, ALLM and more. One of 2024's best OLED TVs, this deal takes the 55-inch model down to an incredible £1,144, which is excellent value for a TV that has this much to offer. It's not the cheapest it's ever been, but it's still a fantastic price.

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,999 now £1,499 at Amazon Delivering excellent picture quality with crisp textures, bold and natural colors, and rich contrast, the Bravia 8 is one of the best OLED TVs around. It also comes with a good selection of gaming features, including 'Perfect for PS5' ones, but it's the Bravia 8's built-in sound that impresses most. Immersive, expansive, and accurate, not many rival mid-range OLEDs can deliver sonically as well as the Bravia 8. It's still a premium-priced OLED, but this £500 discount should not be taken lightly, dropping the Bravia 8 55-inch below £1,500 for the first time.

Samsung Q80D 55-inch QLED TV: was £1,399 now £699 at Amazon Easily one of 2024's most impressive TVs, the Samsung Q80D delivers a bright, colorful picture that also offers impressive contrast, demonstrating the Q80D's effective backlight control. It's also packed with gaming features - 4K, 120Hz, VRR and more- across four HDMI 2.1 ports. This TV is excellent value even at full price, but this deal for £699 – 50% off its full price – is the cheapest we've ever seen it.

These Cyber Monday TV deals include some of the best TVs we've tested and reviewed here at TechRadar. The five star Samsung S95D was described as "the future of OLED" in its review thanks to its innovative, yet simple anti-reflection tech and spectacular picture quality and gaming performance.

There's also some of the best gaming TVs including the Samsung Q80D and LG B4, both of which carry a full stock of gaming features such as 4K, 120Hz, VRR and four HDMI 2.1 ports.

And some of the best mini-LED TVs such as the Hisense U7N, a versatile budget option and the TCL C855 and Hisense U8N, two fantastic sets that drastically outperform their affordable price.

More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the UK