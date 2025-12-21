<a id="elk-2e49464d-8995-4026-bfc9-d2d410f674e0"></a><h2 id="shop-the-last-sale-of-2025">Shop the last sale of 2025</h2>\n<p id="bca23ec2-9155-4457-a699-96c75f4e6cfe" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">We're just days away from Christmas and while many of us are planning our summer holidays (if we aren't already well underway), others are probably looking forward to Australia's Boxing Day sales.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">There's no need to wait any longer as some retailers have already started their sales officially, while others are offering deep discounts as 'early' teasers. The Good Guys and JB Hi-Fi are already in Boxing Day mode, and I had expected Amazon to start its sale today as well, but surprise, surprise, that's not happened yet. Despite that, I'm seeing some extraordinarily good discounts, many of which are better than what we saw during Black Friday.</p><p>So join me on me on my hunt for the best Boxing Day deals to be had &ndash; these may not quite make it in time for Christmas, but any back-to-school purchases you need to make or something to get your New Year resolutions started are definitely worth picking up now.</p>\n