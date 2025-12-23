<a id="elk-67f5daac-e329-4ab6-b785-8c074c848c9b"></a><h2 id="wrap-up-2025-with-some-discounted-lego">Wrap up 2025 with some discounted Lego</h2>\n<p id="cd542d2d-2d52-4fda-b1f1-521f3f191826">It&rsquo;s the most wonderful time of the year &ndash; because you can get Lego for cheap! With just one sleep before Christmas Day, retailers across Australia have kicked off their Boxing Day sales early and I&rsquo;m on the lookout for some sweet deals on Lego sets.</p><p>There are already a lot of good deals around for sets like Star Wars, Architecture, Icons and more, with choices for a wide range of ages and budgets. So far though, not many deals are beating Black Friday/Cyber Monday prices, but I&rsquo;ll be on the lookout to keep you as updated as possible.</p><p>So come along with me over the next few days to track down the best Lego deals I can find, whether you&rsquo;re shopping for a loved one or for yourself to add another piece to your growing collection.</p>\n