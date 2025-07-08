I've hand-picked the best Prime Day deals at Amazon UK – here are 48 bargains you'll want to check out

Amazon Prime Day is live and kicking in the UK, but what's to stop you from picking a dud instead of a deal? Why me, of course! I'm tapping into my extensive deals expertise to bring you all of the best Prime Day deals at Amazon UK that I think are actually worth buying.

With a decade of experience covering Prime Day deals, between myself and the rest of the team at TechRadar, we've come to learn when and where you can find the best deals during Amazon's yearly mega-sale.

I've used that knowledge to pick out these offers below, including everything from big-name brands to smaller companies such as Ninja, Bose, Anker, Samsung, LG and Eufy. I've also picked out lots of popular products, from must-haves to cool niche devices that are sure to catch your eye, including Kindles, headphones, TVs, laptops, air fryers, robot vacuums, and more.

As well as my top picks for the best Prime Day deals in the UK, you can follow our live coverage to get fresh deals as they pop up and regular buying advice from the experts here at TechRadar.

Amazon Prime Day deals - editor's picks

Anker PowerCore 10K: was £17.99 now £12.99 at Amazon This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It sports a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it can still recharge many mobiles up to two times over. There's only a single port to charge one device at a time but that's not a huge issue if you just want a cheap power bank for your phone.

Blink Mini 2: was £29.99 now £15.99 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is a new record-low price – and best of all, you don't need to be a Prime member to get it.

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £19.95 now £15.95 at Amazon I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.

Eufy G50 Robot Vacuum: was £169.99 now £99.99 at Amazon The G50 is very budget-friendly even at full price, but now it's even more so thanks to this early Prime Day deal, which takes it under £100. A maximum suction of 4,000Pa is extremely good for the price, and the onboard bin is surprisingly generously sized at 600ml. For this price, expect basic navigation and a design suited to general whole-home cleans rather than anything more specific. Although we haven't reviewed this specific model yet, we generally rate Eufy highly as a brand, and the value for money is impressive.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449.95 now £319.95 at Amazon The fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones were £20 cheaper on Black Friday, but this is still a great deal considering that there's a clear step up in sound compared to other premium cans. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was £649.99 now £389.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for under £400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle: £429.99 at Amazon OK, it's technically not a deal, but given how it's been a struggle to find Nintendo Switch 2 stock at times and how popular the latest console is, I thought I'd let you know this bundle has been going in and out of stock at Amazon. As well as the Nintendo Switch 2 console, you also get a copy of Mario Kart World, making this a better value way to buy both at the same time.

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo: was £129.99 now £99 at Amazon The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo works both indoors and outdoors, weighs under 2.1kg, and is capable of providing up to 20m of portable airflow. It’s easy to carry and has cooling technology which produces ultra-fine droplets for a refreshing mist. Up to 12 hours of cordless run time, you can use it just as easily by your bed as you can in the garden. Get it now for its lowest-ever price.

Amazon Prime Day deals – Amazon Devices

Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £20.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? This Amazon Prime Day sale includes the Echo Pop for £20.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that this one briefly fell to £17.99 earlier, but I'd still say it's a decent buy at £21.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £30.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is down to £30.99 for Prime Day – an OK offer, but far from the previous record-low of £22.99. Nevertheless, the Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. As far as a cheap and cheerful smart speaker goes, it's one of the better options out there.

Amazon Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £49.99 at Amazon Amazon brought back a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock recently and it's slashed £30 off the price for Prime Day, matching the price that was available last year. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £27.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was over three years ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim and this is actually a record-low price for the newest model.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was £69.99 now £39.99 at Amazon Another streaming stick, another new lowest-ever price. The newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Kindle: was £94.99 now £74.99 at Amazon The latest version of the standard Kindle is on sale as part of the annual Prime Day sale. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's £60 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. At £75, this Prime Day deal is a new record-low price for the ereader, but far from the bigger discounts I've seen in previous years.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was £169.99 now £134.99 at Amazon Amazon Prime Day features an OK, if a little disappointing, deal on the latest Kindle Paperwhite. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including a 12-week battery life, glare-free 7-inch screen, adjustable warm light, and storage space for thousands of books. This is a good buy and one of the best ereaders out there, it's just a shame that the days of even bigger discounts are well in the past.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was £269.99 now £184.99 at Amazon The Kindle Colorsoft is down to its lowest price as part of Amazon Prime Day. As Amazon's first and only colored Kindle, it's a must-have for people who love reading travel guides, graphic novels, and other genres with a lot of images and photographs. It's USB-C and wireless charging compatible, lasting up to 8 weeks on a full battery.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was £379.99 now £279.99 at Amazon This updated version of the Kindle Scribe has only been discounted a handful of times in the past, so this Prime Day deal is a new record-low. The Scribe combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review was down on some missing features that have been added in recent updates, so now this is better value for a multi-functional device.

Blink Video Doorbell: was £49.99 now £28.99 at Amazon This year's Amazon Prime Day has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for £28.99 – that's a new record-low price by a massive £1. The Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts to your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door. It features infrared night video, long-lasting battery life, compatibility with other smart devices and displays, and two-way audio to speak to visitors.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Ring Indoor Camera: was £149.98 now £54.99 at Amazon In addition to the popular Ring Doorbell and Echo Pop bundle, this new offer that pairs the video doorbell with a Ring Indoor Camera is now live for Prime Day. Again, it's excellent value for money, saving you almost £95 compared to buying both separately. With this, you can check on visitors at your front door and also cover another area inside your home with the bonus camera. Sync them with any existing Alexa devices to view footage, receive alerts and answer the door.

Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen): was £49.99 now £24.99 at Amazon This half-price offer gets you an easy-to-install Ring Indoor Camera for a new low price. The Alexa-enabled plug-in security camera features motion-activated notifications, 1080p HD video support, a privacy cover and two-way talk to allow you to see, hear and communicate throughout your home.

Ring Outdoor Camera: was £89.99 now £44.99 at Amazon This Prime Day deal has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for £44.99 – that's the cheapest price I've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications, two-way talk, and can be placed outdoors thanks to the weather-resistant design and a battery life of six to twelve months.