LG's next G Watch will be round but with lots more buttons

New rumours suggest that the LG G Watch R 2 is set to be another round device again with a similar design to the Watch Urbane, but this time it'll come with two more hardware buttons.

Motorola changed the game with its first ever round smartwatch, the Moto 360, with LG quickly following suit, and it doesn't seem to be looking back.

According to Android Police, who claim to have seen the device in the flesh, the crown button still sits along the X-axis while there will be two buttons at a 45 degree angle above and below that main button.

More buttons

What isn't clear is what they're for. It sounds quite like a sport watch with timer buttons for your stopwatch and other hardware shortcuts to get to your specific functions quicker.

It'll feature a brushed and polished metal silver body with the large bezels still sitting around the screen – although this time there's a black silicone material band that comes with it.

There's no official word on a launch date but Android Police's sources point toward a date of the end of the September, and it'd make sense with all the rumours of the Huawei Watch and Moto 360 launching later this month as well.