The PS5 release date will be October 2020, based on this Sony job listing

The PS5 will release in October 2020, based on what appears to be an official Sony job listing in Japan. While the console was always scheduled for 'Holiday 2020', no more specific date has yet been revealed.

The listing was found on Japanese career site Rikunabi, and captured by the games news account Nibellion on Twitter. Here it is:

A Japanese job listing by Sony Interactive Entertainment says that the PlayStation 5 will be launched this Octoberhttps://t.co/YKuWtllIc0 pic.twitter.com/aSp1Aev3AHMay 12, 2020

An official announcement still hasn't been made by Sony on the PS5's release date, and this shouldn't be taken as one. Still, assuming the job listing is the real thing, it's not that big a stretch to assume the console could be arriving in October, given that we always knew the console was launching towards the end of the year. It's also unclear if this date refers to a Japanese launch, or the console's worldwide release.

Some have pointed to Codemasters' announcement of Dirt 5 launching in October as an indicator of when the next gen consoles will be arriving. The announcement post for the game, though, specifically says that the racing game is launching from October 2020, which indicates some editions could arrive later.

We've reached out to Sony in Europe to ask if the listing in the date is real.

For reference, the PS4 released in November 2013 – meaning that October is fully within the realms of possibility, if a little bit sooner than we initially expected.

Why you should be cautious about this job listing

It seems so unlikely that an official job listing would just reveal the date, though, given how carefully information has been revealed about the console so far. It's also possible, given the current worldwide pandemic, that plans could change in the months leading up to launch.

Given that Sony hasn't even showed the world what the hardware looks like, yet, outside of the DualSense controller that's packaged with the system, we still can't be certain that this is the date.