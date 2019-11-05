The best cheap MacBook Pro deals, prices and sales in November 2019

The cheapest MacBook Pro deals can be tough to track down on Apple's most premium line of laptops, with MacBook Pro prices rarely seeing significant discounts from Apple themselves.

That said, with MacBook Pro prices starting so high, retailers are left with plenty of scope for discounting in sales throughout the year. So check out our guide below where we've listed the cheapest MacBook Pro deals for all the latest models, along with our picks of older Apple laptops still worth checking out.

The MacBook Pro has become the go to laptop range for professionals and enthusiasts alike, absolutely powering through tasks regular laptops fear. Apple's staggering lineup of Retina screens lead the way for crisp visuals and an increasingly excellent physical design of the laptops themselves.

The latest 2019 Macbook Pro price is in keeping with its sheer power. This really is a beast of a laptop and if you want to pump it full of extra high specs you can easily start running up a hefty tab. The base model will still plough through anything you can challenge it with, however, with impressive specs to play with at the price point.

You want the best there is, but there's no reason to pay more than you should for it. If you want to save some money you could check out the other non-Pro MacBook deals or maybe even a standard cheap laptop deal.

If you've got an older MacBook Pro and want to sell it on, first visit our tutorial on how to reset a MacBook Pro .

Is the Macbook Pro price worth it?

The Macbook Pro is made for its power users. With a price point that can make everyday laptop users wary, Apple's range of lightweight super computers can seem inaccessible. If you're looking for a laptop that can handle anything, though, and will be able to handle anything for a long time into the future, then this is the laptop for you. While the Macbook Pro might have a heady overhead cost, it's an investment that will last you longer than other only slightly cheaper laptops will. So, if you're a creative or looking to power through high performance apps and complex workflows the Macbook Pro price is absolutely worth it. If you want to check your emails and watch Netflix, you might be better off elsewhere.

The best Black Friday MacBook Pro deals and prices

Holding out for a great deal on a MacBook Pro on Black Friday might not be the best idea; the laptops famously retain their value incredibly well. That said, if Apple do decide to cut their prices over the year's biggest shopping season, we'll be charting it all through our Black Friday deals guide. Stay in touch for the best MacBook Pro prices over the shopping weekend.

(Image credit: Apple)

The best 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro deals

The 2019 MacBook Pro is the most powerful one yet

CPU: 9th-generation Intel Core i7 – i9 | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 555X – 560X, Intel UHD Graphics 630 | RAM: 16GB – 32GB | Screen: 15.4-inch, 2,880 x 1,800 Retina display | Dimensions (H x W x D): 34.93 x 24.07 x 1.55cm

New 9th-gen i7/i9 processors

Sky-high configurations available

Painfully expensive

Lacks older ports

If you were somehow left wanting power with the older MacBook Pro, then the 2019 edition should answer your prayers for technical domination of anything you can throw at it.

If you've got the cash, the new 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro 2019 can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM with a 8-core 9th-gen i9 processor. Even the entry model on the Apple store comes packing a 6-core i7, 256GB SSD and 16GB of RAM.

As you'd expect with such great power comes great responsibility for Apple to charge you huge amounts. But this is the most powerful MacBook Pro ever made and if you're involved in the creative arts, digital design or engineering, then you might find Apple's latest is more than up to the task of the increasingly demanding apps and programs. Still not sure? Well all the rumors point towards a bigger 16-inch MacBook Pro coming later this year, which may feature additional new features.

The cheapest 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro prices

The finest MacBook Pro for most users

CPU: Quad-core Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, (2,560 x 1,600) IPS | Storage: 128GB – 2TB PCIe 3.0 SSD | Touch Bar: Yes (on most models)

Performance upgrade

True Tone display

Quieter keyboard

The 2018 version of the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is the best yet, comes with the Touch Bar as standard and features a range of improvements over the older models. The screen resolution may be the same with the excellent Retina display, but now there's True Tone technology inside that senses ambient lighting in the room or outdoors to adjust the brightness of the screen for the best possible picture.

The keyboard is quieter and less 'clicky' too. You're getting the brand new 8th-gen Coffee Lake core processor and the quad-core CPUs have doubled the performance of the 2017 models. With more options for larger RAM too, options really open up for creatives and professionals with the MacBook Pro 2018. If you're looking for lower MacBook Pro price but a higher performance than most 2018 laptops, this model may be for you.

The best 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro prices

The most powerful full-sized MacBook Pro

CPU: Six-core Intel Core i7 – i9 | Graphics: Radeon Pro 555X with 4GB GDDR5 | RAM: 16GB – 32GB | Screen: 15.4-inch, (2880 x 1800) IPS | Storage: 256GB – 4TB PCIe 3.0 SSD | Touch Bar: Yes

An absolute powerhouse

Refined physical design

Seriously expensive

The larger 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro price reflects the boost you get in performance by choosing the bigger model. This model offers a larger screen but packs a lot more under the hood too, with Apple providing multiple options with increased RAM, extra processing power with a six core Coffee Lake processor and larger SSD storage options.

Naturally, you're getting the same improvements over the 2017 version too like the True Tone screen technology and quieter keyboard. This really is a powerhouse laptop for designers and industry creatives. If you don't need all that power though, we'd consider the cheaper 13-inch 2018 model, or maybe even the older but nicely cheap Macbook Pro 13-inch version found below if the prices are right for you.

The best 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro deals [no Touch Bar]

A cheaper, but still powerful, MacBook Pro option

CPU: Quad-core Intel Core 7th-gen i5 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, (2,560 x 1,600) IPS | Storage: 128GB – 2TB PCIe 3.0 SSD | Touch Bar: No

Cheaper than the newer version

Large trackpad

Very light for a Pro

Stock of the 2017 versions with a Touch Bar seemed to dry up pretty fast and most remaining stock actually costs more than the new 2018 upgrades, so we can't really recommend them.

This version doesn't come with the Touch Bar though, which helps keeps the cost down as it turned out to be an expensive extra feature. And unlike versions that featured the illuminated touch-keyboard element, 2017 MacBook Pro prices have dropped nicely, meaning you can save some serious cash and still get a powerful laptop.

The screen and overall shape of this cheap MacBook Pro didn't change on the previous year's iteration, but this MacBook Pro was bolstered by the Kaby Lake 7th-gen processor's speed boost. Throw in a gorgeous Retina display and a minimum of 8GB of RAM and you're looking a multitasking device suitable for everything from day-to-day activities, intensive media editing and creative design work.