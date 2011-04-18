Virgin Media seals 3D deal with Paramount and Disney

Virgin Media has signed a deal with Disney and Paramount Pictures to bring new 3D content to its on demand service.

Virgin is keen to avoid being left behind by rival Sky – which has a wealth of 3D content running on its Sky 3D channel – and to that end has sealed a deal with the two major film studios.

Titles to be made available on Virgin Media's on demand service (through FilmFlex) include Jackass 3D and Tron: Legacy.

Thrilled

Aleks Habdank, director of on demand television and strategy at Virgin Media said: "We're thrilled to be adding this exciting range of new movies to our 3D video on demand service from two of the biggest studios Paramount Pictures and Disney.

"Virgin Media pioneered 3D on Demand in the home last year, and we're continuing to deliver a range of 3D content that's available to all of our customers and now coupled with our new TiVo-powered service we are able to provide viewers with the most compelling TV offering in the UK."

Virgin Media's 3D programming is available for no extra cost assuming you already have the right kit, although the FilmFlex movies will require payment to watch.