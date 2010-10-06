Acer announces Italian-designed AT58 LED TV range

Acer has unveiled its latest range of LED TVs, which has been given a Pininfarina makeover.

Usually known for its design of Italian cars, Pininfarina has added its touch to this range of Acer TVs by designing a bezel that's old-school in looks.

And it's also put its logo on the thing, which Acer says is, ahem, like the signature an artist would put on a painting.

Price and availability

Underneath the designer sheen are some straightforward specs. The screens are Full HD 1080p (apart from the 20-inch model), there's a USB port on board, up to 100hz refresh rate, 2x HDMIs and there is also a PVR in-built, but you will have to record content to a USB drive.

When it comes to colours, you can get the TVs in white or black and sizes are: 20, 23, 27, 32 and 42 inch.

Prices for the Acer AT58 range start from £229. The smaller AT58 range (20 and 22 inch) has a UK release date of October, with the 27 and 32-inch sets coming in November and the larger 32 and 42-inch TVs making an appearance in December.