Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition India release is delayed

While the PlayStation 5 in India is all set to go for pre-order on January 12, news of the Digital Edition and some accessories not launching is out. According to reports the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition along with the Dual Sense charging station, HD camera, and PS Headset will be skipped by Sony from going into pre-order in India.

This means only the disc edition of the PlayStaion 5 along with the DualSense controller and Media Remote will be available on January 12. Pre-order for the same is set to go live at 12 noon on retail websites and offline stores. But Sony requests people to keep in mind that there is still a pandemic going on outside and not overcrowd stores.

This piece of news was first tweeted by a twitter account tracking the launch and then confirmed by IGN India. The Sony PlayStation 5 will be priced at Rs 49,990 for the disc variant while the Digital Edition has been priced at Rs 39,990. Sony will be launching different accessories with the PS5, primary among which is the new DualSense Controller that has been priced at Rs 5,990.

OFFICIAL UPDATE FROM SONY: "PS5 Digital Edition & select peripherals (Dual Sense charging station, HD camera & PS headset) will not be available in the launch window. Please monitor our official channels for updates on release dates."January 8, 2021

Road to the PS5 India launch announcement

When the Sony PS5 was announced for release on November 19 globally, it was expected that India release would be in line. But it turned out that it was far from so. The Sony India website, controlled by the EMEA team that is based out of Europe, had updated the website on November 19 being the launch date three times. Only that it was even quicker to remove the listings as Sony India stated that there was no concrete date on when the launch will take place.

Initially, it was assumed that a trademark-related issue that sprung up in India could have been the cause for the delay. The issue came to fore when a resident of Delhi, Hitesh Aswani had filed for a trademark on the PS5 name, back on October 29. On its part, Sony had filed the trademark on February 6 this year.

However, Sony India managed to close the case after Aswani reportedly withdrew his application for the PS5 trademark after Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc opposed it.

The next issue came to fore when pre-orders of PS5 units were announced by some retailers. However, the company immediately advised against these, though some new rumours have taken flight on the web claiming that now the console would be available in January 2021.

Once again, these rumours have been addressed by Sony India, using words that were monotonously similar to the earlier instances.

To a query by The Mako Reactor, the company said, "Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has not yet announced a launch date for PS5 in India,” a Sony spokesperson confirmed to us over email. “We will share an update on launch date for India as soon as more information becomes available; meanwhile please continue to monitor the official PlayStation channels."

Apparently, some retailers sourced informal information from its sources that had indicated a January 2021 launch of the console. Which now seems to have been close to the mark.