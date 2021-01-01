Sony PlayStation 5 India launch set for February 2; Pre-orders open on January 12

The PlayStation 5 launch date in India is finally out after a tedious wait. Sony is set to launch it’s newest console in the country on February 2 with pre-bookings going live at 12 PM on January 12.

This comes in a statement directly from Sony India which confirmed that the PS5 consoles will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales and other authorized retailers. The company says that pre-orders will be available until stocks last at these retailers.

This announcement comes after dramatic events that saw the PlayStation fanbase in India hound Sony India for information on the launch of the PS5. But Sony India has been sporadic and non-responsive at best to all queries up until now.

Road to the PS5 India launch announcement

(Image credit: Future)

When the Sony PS5 was announced for release on November 19 globally, it was expected that India release would be in line. But it turned out that it was far from so. The Sony India website, controlled by the EMEA team that is based out of Europe, had updated the website on November 19 being the launch date three times. Only that it was even quicker to remove the listings as Sony India stated that there was no concrete date on when the launch will take place.

Initially, it was assumed that a trademark-related issue that sprung up in India could have been the cause for the delay. The issue came to fore when a resident of Delhi, Hitesh Aswani had filed for a trademark on the PS5 name, back on October 29. On its part, Sony had filed the trademark on February 6 this year.

However, Sony India managed to close the case after Aswani reportedly withdrew his application for the PS5 trademark after Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc opposed it.

The next issue came to fore when pre-orders of PS5 units were announced by some retailers. However, the company immediately advised against these though some new rumours have taken flight on the web claiming that now the console would be available in January 2021.

Once again, these rumours have been addressed by Sony India, using words that were monotonously similar to the earlier instances.

To a query by The Mako Reactor , the company said, "Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has not yet announced a launch date for PS5 in India,” a Sony spokesperson confirmed to us over email. “We will share an update on launch date for India as soon as more information becomes available; meanwhile please continue to monitor the official PlayStation channels."

Apparently, some retailers sourced informal information from its sources that had indicated a January 2021 launch of the console. Which now seems to have been close to the mark.

Sony PlayStation 5: India price

The Sony PlayStation 5 will be priced at Rs 49,990 for the disc variant while the Digital Edition has been priced at Rs 39,990. Sony will be launching different accessories with the PS5, primary among which is the new DualSense Controller that has been priced at Rs 5,990.