Dell is also offering free overnight delivery of Windows 10 laptops

HP isn’t the only manufacturer offering free overnight shipping on Windows 10 laptops.

If you order one of a select number of Dell laptops and desktops pre-loaded with Windows 10 before 3PM Pacific Standard Time, Dell will have the device on your doorstep by tomorrow.

The offer includes a wide range of Inspiron laptops and Desktops, including Dell Inspiron 14 3000 non-touch, Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1, and Inspiron 15 5000 touch and non-touch laptops.

What else?

Unfortunately, the Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 are not included as part of the offer. We ranked the Dell XPS 13 as one of the Best Laptops on the market today.

HP’s offer includes its highly-rated HP Spectre x360, and the manufacturer has given its customers an additional two hours to place orders in order to receive the units by tomorrow.