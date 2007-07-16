Second-gen iPhone coming in September?

The second-generation version of the Apple iPhone will reportedly start selling in September

The Apple iPhone has been on sale for less than three weeks, but now reports are hitting us that a second-generation version is on the way.

Taiwanese display maker Wintek has received the touch-screen panel orders for the second-generation Apple iPhone, according to DigiTimes .

The report claims that Wintek has already begun a small test run of touch-screen panels for the new version of the Apple iPhone. Apple will allegedly start selling the new version in September for somewhere between $249 and $299 (£122 to £146).

The article doesn't mention whether this second-generation iPhone will be launched in Europe, or just in the US. Other rumours in Chinese papers state that Taiwanese firm Quanta is developing a version of the Apple iPhone especially for non-US markets.

The report goes on to say that the new version of the Apple iPod will feature a less complicated touch-screen than the Apple iPhone. Wintek is listed as the touch panel supplier of the forthcoming Apple iPod too.