Paid mobile video set for worldwide boom

Mobile video is set to really take off in the next few years

If you're a phone user who pays to download and watch video clips on your handset, you're currently one of a rare breed, but that isn't going to be the case for long, according to a new report on mobile video habits.

The Pyramid Research report says the current 100 million or so pay-per-view mobile video users worldwide will jump to over half a billion by 2014.

That huge growth spurt will generate around $16 billion (£10 billion) annually for content providers in the US alone.

Emerging markets

However, Pyramid also says the majority of the growth will come from the Asia-Pacific region, as well as emerging markets in Latin America.

Apart from technologically superior handsets, factors likely to influence the growth of paid mobile video content include faster internet connections on phones and flat-rate data plans. Now, if only there were something actually worth watching.

