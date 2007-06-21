European iPhone launch 'may be delayed'

Apple is apparently having problems with multiple networks ahead of the European roll-out of the iPhone

If you're looking forward to getting your hands on an Apple iPhone when it's launched in Europe, you may be in for a long wait.

A Piper Jaffray analyst warned yesterday that the European launch of the Apple iPhone "may be delayed".

"European wireless carriers are citing strict terms of the partnership with Apple," said Gene Munster, senior research analyst at Piper Jaffray . He added that this is likely to cause problems with the planned European-wide roll-out of the Apple iPhone later this year.

This puts Apple's decision to stick with one launch partner in the US in a different light, he said. "To a certain degree, this sheds an interesting light on the AT&T pact, implying that it is favourable towards Apple," Munster wrote in a newsletter.

Munster also suggested a new redesigned iMac could be revealed "by September".