LG leaks new Android 1GHz superphone

We've always been fans of LG's phone designs, and it seems the new Android handset from the company follows in the same tracks.

The LG LU2300 has been leaked in pictures onto the internet, and looks like LG is finally bringing out the big guns in the Android game.

The pics show a phone with a sleek chassis with a four-line QWERTY keyboard, nestling underneath a WVGA (800x480) capacitive display.

Super phone

The LU2300 also has a 1GHz processor and runs Android 2.1, bringing it well up to speed with the higher end Google-powered phones.

However, there is a little worry that this phone won't make it over to the UK – it features a DMB tuner which is a very Asian-centric feature to add.

Samsung has been fairly active with Android so far, with the Galaxy and Galaxy Portal already released (the latter packing Android 2.1).

LG has only released the Intouch Max GW620 so far – we're still waiting for it to being some more higher-powered Android phones to the UK quick sticks.

