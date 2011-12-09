Apple to sell 1.5m iPhone 3GS handsets in Q1 2012?

It seems that Apple's push into emerging markets is going pretty well, as supply chain sources expect to make between 1.4 and 1.6 million new iPhone 3GS handsets in the first three months of 2012.

Production in the fourth quarter of this year (October – December 2011) is likely to hit two million.

The company may have launched the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S since the 3GS' heyday, but the 8GB iPhone 3GS has become the budget edition of the Apple range, with some networks offering it as a "free" iPhone on super-cheap contract deals.

Old meets new

Given that it ships with iOS 5 these days, it gives those with less cash to burn access to the iOS ecosystem without having to remortgage or take out a small loan.

The top of the range iPhone 4S, meanwhile, sold over 4 million units in its opening weekend.

We're in the process of re-reviewing the aging handset with the spunky new software, so if you're one of the 1.5 million people who might pick up an iPhone 3GS in the early part of next year: stay tuned to see if it still lives up to the 'Apple experience'.

From Digitimes via The Next Web