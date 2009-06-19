10 phones to challenge the iPhone 3GS

HTC Magic

The second Android phone improves on the T-Mobile G1

Originally known in the rumour mill as the G2, the HTC Magic is the follow up to the T-Mobile G1. This time it's a Vodafone exclusive in most European countries, and the Magic comes packing a 3.2-inch QVGA touchscreen, 3.2 megapixel camera and WiFi and HDSPA connectivity.

The HTC Magic features an updated Android OS - codenamed 'cupcake', which fixes a whole host of bugs that were found in the original G1, and has the added bonus of faster web browsing. It's a cracker!

TechRadar's Gareth Beavis says: "There's not a lot to hate about the HTC Magic, and it's clear that it's the step up in Android that the G1 nay-sayers were waiting for.

"The whole package is still as good as it was in February, and the touch responsiveness is much improved. It may not be the powerhouse that we expect the Palm Pre to be, it's certainly an excellent showcase for Android."

