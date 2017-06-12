Logitech’s G703 and G903 wireless gaming mice can wirelessly charge, too

Logitech has announced two brand new gaming mice, the Logitech G703 and G903, as well as its first-ever wireless charging mouse mat, the Powerplay, in time for E3 2017.

Both mice feature much of the same specifications and capabilities, though, the glossy white, $99 (about £77, AU$131) G703 lacks the configurable buttons of the matte black, $149 (about £116, AU$197) G903.

As for what both hold in common, for starters, you’ll find a 1 millisecond report time over Logitech’s proprietary 2.4GHz Lightspeed wireless protocol powered by a 32-bit ARM processor. Both mice also feature the PMW3366 sensor, a widely-lauded optical mouse sensor in the eSports world with a max DPI (dots per inch) coverage of 12,000.

Of course, both mice can be charged via and used through an included USB cable and feature slick, ice blue LED lighting, to top it all off.

Find only the best gaming keyboard to accompany your next mouse

The Logitech G703 to the left with the G903 sat right

Wireless charging comes to Logitech’s wireless mice

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, both mice feature magnetized weights that can be replaced with a Logitech Powercore to be used with Logitech’s newly-minted, $99 (about £77, AU$131) Powerplay mouse mat with conductive charging technology inside.

The Logitech Powerplay is 2mm-thick mouse mat featuring a reversible mouse pad that is designed to be a conductive surface for devices built to capture and transfer such energy through what’s known as “electromagnetic resonance.”

Logitech’s Powercore module is essentially the Powerplay’s other half, magnetically snapping into the bottom of either the G703 or G903 to receive the energy emitted via the electromagnetic field generated by the mouse mat.

It may be a pricey endeavor getting a mouse to wirelessly charge, but it’s nevertheless impressive and arguably bound to become the norm in due time.

If you want to get in on the action at the ground level, both the G703 and G903 launch this month and work with either Windows 7 or Mac OS X 10.8 or later. The Powerplay mouse mat, on the other hand, lands this August and is supported by Windows 7 or later.

E3 is the world's largest exhibition for the games industry, stuffed full of the latest and greatest games, consoles, and gaming hardware. TechRadar is reporting live from Los Angeles all week to bring you the very latest from the show floor. Head to our dedicated E3 2017 hub to see all the new releases, along with TechRadar's world-class analysis and buying advice about the next year in gaming.