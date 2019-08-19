Little Nightmares 2 announced, darker and more adorable than ever

Little Nightmares was one of the best indie games when it came out in 2017, but we were always hungry for more. Luckily Tarsier Studios has finally announced Little Nightmares II at Gamescom 2019.

Little Nightmares II will, obviously follow in the footsteps of the original title, with the same spooky aesthetic and spine-tingling encounters. And, while we didn't get a lot of specific information, you can expect more of the same brilliant gameplay in a dark, yet wholesome, world that made the original game so beloved.

When asked about if combat would be in the game, Tarsier Studios said it would be there, but wouldn't confirm that it would be a huge part of it. However, you can repurpose kitchen utensils to tackle enemies you face in Little Nightmares II – maybe we'll explore some haunted kitchen (again).

This all comes on top of a couple of new playable characters, which you will take out into the wilderness to explore the horrors nature has to offer. Add on top of that sadistic teachers and hunters, and this indie game is sure to live up to its title.

We don't have a release date for Little Nightmares II yet, but we do know that it will make it to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4 and PC in 2020.