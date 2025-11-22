Phasmophobia was the horror hit of 2020, with streamers all over the globe gearing up as newly recruited ghost hunters. There were 24 different ghosts to identify, and it was as much a puzzle game as a survival horror, leaving people hooked and utterly terrified.

Naturally, hype dies down, and a new wave of the best horror games, like the brilliant Mouthwashing, which I awarded five stars to, arrives on the scene. But Kinetic Games has just released their best map yet, pulling me right back into Phasmophobia's clutches again. I can't see myself leaving for a while either.

Nell's Diner was officially announced earlier this month, and I've played it many times already. While the residential maps are great fun, there's something so eerie about another public place being added, and the diner has a lot of interesting things to explore before you even start ghost hunting.

Here's why it's my favorite Phasmophobia map so far.

Tiny and terrifying

Nell's Diner is the second smallest map in Phasmophobia, behind Camp Woodwind. (Image credit: Kinetic Games)

Nell's Diner has a single floor so, you guessed it, it's a lot harder to hide from whatever ghost you're up against. I was relieved they'd chosen to keep things small, as larger maps like Sunny Meadows can often feel overwhelming, taking you a while to find the ghost room and slowing down the gameplay.

Here, it's straight down to business. With no stairs to run up or multiple wardrobes to hide inside, Nell's Diner is claustrophobic due to its size, yet it makes you feel exposed at the same time, as it doesn't offer you many places to run for cover.

In fact, there are only four sanctioned hiding places in the whole diner, compared to eight or nine in the original residential properties like 13 Willow Street or 42 Edgefield Road. That's quite the drop for an amateur-level player, and yes, these hiding places decrease even further if you're brave enough to play on Nightmare or Insanity mode.

It's very easy for the ghost to spot you in the main dining area, which is a shame considering that's where all the fun things are, like a jukebox you can play music through, or a clickable bell on the counter you can repeatedly ding.

Come to think of it, perhaps I keep dying there just because the ghost thinks I'm annoying. I wouldn't blame them.

Easter eggs everywhere

Looks like they left in a hurry... (Image credit: Kinetic Games)

Hands up if you've ever got distracted admiring the decor, only for a ghost to sneak up behind you. Yeah, me too, and it's even worse in Nell's Diner.

The main room has plenty of things for you to look at, from posters to license plates. See how many references to ghosts and Phasmophobia lore you can spot before the real ghost gets you!

Additionally, you may have heard rumors of an Easter egg that grants you a new skin alongside a spooky surprise. While the process is far too lengthy for me to explain here, check out this video to find out how to get the Ghost in the Machine Easter egg and a shiny new ID card. You deserve it.

Phasmo Just got an INSANE New Easter Egg! - YouTube Watch On

The Ghost in the Machine Easter egg joins an array of previous hidden gems like references to horror movies like Saw and The Ring, but this one feels way more interactive, and you get a fun keepsake at the end, even beyond the ID badge. You'll see what I mean.

All in all, this is a wonderful map. I highly recommend playing this one with friends, so you can see who yells out "I've got freezing temperatures!" only to realize they're standing in a massive walk-in freezer. (I definitely didn't do this)

It's also fun to watch how all the ghost types react to this new environment. It's a very different atmosphere from the likes of the prison, campsite, and high school, the other non-residential locations. I would like to see more public places explored, and I'm sure there's scope for that.

Nell's Diner really gives me hope for the future of Kinetic Games and Phasmophobia, as they've proven they've still got big ideas even years down the line, and I'm really looking forward to seeing what maps and new content they create next.

