YouTube now three times bigger than the US with 1bn users

If YouTube were a country, it'd be the third largest in the world after China and India.

That's the kind of fun fact you can pick up from the Official YouTube Blog where Google has today announced that the video site has hit one billion unique monthly users.

It credits the unstoppable rise of mobile devices and 'Gen C' with this leap in users - Gen C isn't so much a generation as just everyone who lives on the internet.

Of course, YouTube couldn't let this momentous achievement pass without mentioning Gangnam Style. Take it away, YouTube team:

"What does a billion people tuning into YouTube look like? PSY and Madonna would have to repeat their Madison Square Garden performance in front of a packed house 200,000 more times. That's a lot of Gangnam Style!"

And we've really already had plenty.

