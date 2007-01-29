Get paid for putting your movies on YouTube

YouTube users are to be paid a small amount for uploading video clips onto the popular video sharing website.

YouTube's co-founder, Chad Hurley, confirmed that the website's development team is working on a mechanism that will "reward creativity".

"We are getting an audience large enough to have an opportunity to support creativity; to foster creativity through sharing revenue with our users. So in the coming months we are going to be opening that up," Hurley told the Financial Times .

According to Hurley, the system will be introduced in a couple of months. It will use a mixture of adverts, including short clips shown ahead of the actual video. Uploaders will receive a share of YouTube ad sales, based on the number of views their video clips generate.

The payment offer only applies to users who own the full copyright to the clips they are uploading, Hurley said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which finished yesterday.

Exactly how much money video uploaders will be paid has yet to be confirmed. The type of mechanism to be used to issue the payments is also unknown.

Search giant Google bought YouTube in November last year for $1.65 billion (£842 million). Some 70 million videos are viewed on the website each day.