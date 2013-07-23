Revealed: how Netflix lets you live the stream dream

Netflix has revealed just how it chooses the content for you to watch on its service, letting us sneak a peek at the background technology.

As the YouTube video shows us, it's all down to questionnaires, fine-tuning and watching what others watch to come up with the best recommendations.

And there you were thinking you were watching Netflix, when all of the time it was actually watching you watching it. Not in a creepy way but in a caring, sharing way.

The video comes in the same week that Netflix announced its second quarter results and revealed that its airing of Arrested Development contributed to "a small but noticeable bump in membership". We don't think that quote will be making it to the cover of the Blu-ray.

