Opera releases latest mobile browser update

Opera's mobile browser gets a new update, improving a number of features for surfing on the go

Opera has released a preview of the latest update to its mobile internet browser, Opera Mini 4.2.

The new Opera beta promises a more personalised mobile web experience, with improved YouTube support, as well as support for a wider range of mobile phones.

Other improvements include a beefed up Opera Link so you can share notes and bookmarks between your mobile and your PC.

20 million users and growing

"The number of people using Opera Mini worldwide proves that there is a true revolution going on: people want to access all their favourite websites on the mobile phone they have today", says Jon von Tetzchner, the CEO of Opera.

"We constantly focus on developing a faster and more personal browsing experience. Opera Mini 4.2 beta is an update that takes mobile web browsing to the next level."

Opera Mini is currently being used by over 20 million unique monthly users worldwide.

And the best news is that it is free. Hell, who PAYS for internet browsers anyway!?

Try it out now by downloading it from Opera's website.