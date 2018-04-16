iHeartRadio is opening its curated playlists to all

iHeartRadio is ready to step up its game against rival streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal, starting with a new feature that brings playlists to free users for the first time ever in the streaming service’s existence.

The feature, called Playlist Radio, allows you to listen to iHeartRadio-curated playlists without being a paying subscriber - all you need to do is head over to the playlists tab in iHeartRadio, and you’ll be able to listen to any number of the streaming service's mood- or genre-specific playlists.

The catch here is that while you’ll be able to pick which playlist to listen to, you won’t be able to choose individual songs to play or save the playlist for offline listening - features that iHeartRadio reserves for its iHeartRadio Plus and iHeartRadio All Access subscribers.

The addition of curated playlists to the free tier of iHeartRadio will help the service better contend with its rivals, Spotify and Apple Music, without the risk of upsetting its paying user base who’ll still be treated to “luxury” features like picking which song you listen to.

Via iHeartRadio