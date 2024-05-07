China reportedly hacks UK Ministry of Defence, personnel data accessed

Months after the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) was evaluated to have the worst IT security in Whitehall, data on armed forces personnel has been accessed in a cyber attack.

While the data accessed by the threat actor was being handled by a third party contractor, earlier this year the MoD was evaluated to have 11 red-rated systems that were either highly exposed to cyber attacks and data breaches, or were evaluated as being unsuitable for use and inefficient.

No official determinations have been made on who was responsible for the attack, but similarities to a previous attack allegedly perpetrated by China attempting to steal information on ex-RAF pilots has prompted some to accuse China of again targeting UK armed forces personnel.

Cyber attack a matter of when, not if

Cyberattacks and breaches have become the norm for organizations across the globe, but there's no reason why this should translate into having no defense at all, nor one that relies upon the Computer Misuse Act - an outdated and poorly maintained regulatory framework on cybercrime which was introduced before the invention of the internet.

Whitehall IT systems, particularly those of the MoD whose primary function is to “ensure our security”, were given no mention by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt in his recent announcement of the spring budget, with a recent Armis survey of UK IT leaders adding more than half believed the government cannot defend its citizens or businesses from cyberwarfare.

The National Security Strategy Joint Committee recently criticized the Home Office for its approach to ransomware as a national security threat, stating that former Home Secretary Suella Braverman had “showed no interest in it”, and had instead drawn focus and funding towards issues such as small boats instead.

Jake Moore, Global Cybersecurity Advisor, ESET said, “Protecting our digital landscape is just as critical as safeguarding the physical realm and this latest data breach highlights yet again the importance for increased investment in defence and security measures.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Cybersecurity standards are vital in government organisations but they don’t always operate in the way they are designed. A framework is often laid out as a gold standard but in reality corners are cut. Cybercriminals will attack all links in the chain looking for the weakest link and if this involves a small external company, this firm will require the same security as the government organisation in question.

“Many businesses in the government’s supply chains will handle extremely sensitive data but it is imperative that they are checked not only in terms of vetting but in terms of continual security protocols as well. When dealing with this level of sensitive information which could potentially cause a huge knock on effect, it is vital that they are protected to the highest possible standard,” Moore concluded.