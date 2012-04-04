Sony PS4 to be released before Xbox 720?

Sony is looking to trump Microsoft in the next-gen console race and release the PS4 before the Xbox 720.

This is according to an unnamed source speaking to VG247 about the future of the console market.

When it came to the PS3 and the Xbox 360, Sony faced numerous delays in releasing its console and this meant that it came to market pretty much a full year after Microsoft. While everything is all shiny and lovely for Sony now in the gaming market, this delay proved expensive – as did the fact it packed so much tech into the PS3, the console was a loss maker for many years.

That was when Sony was flush, though; now the company is a little more conservative in its tech ambitions and this could well mean that it will come to market faster than the Xbox 720.

Sony speculation

"Sony are completely in the belief that they have the jump on Microsoft this time," explained Mr No Name.

"You should be watching the timing of next year's E3 keynotes, and who's going to go first."

According to the source – we are calling them 'slightly shallow throat' – devs have already got a spec version of the PS4 (a rumour that's been doing the rounds) and developers like Ubisoft are completely clued up as to what the new console will bring.

When it comes to PS4 specs, it's all speculation at the moment but there's a strong hint that AMD will be involved and Sony will wave goodbye to its own Cell technology.

As with the next-gen Xbox, it is looking more likely that Sony wants to make it easier for developers to create games for console as the specs and system architecture will be closer to that of a high-end PC.

Via BGR and VG247