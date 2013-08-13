Archos' 12 new devices apparently aren't enough as GamePad 2 spotted

An FCC filing apparently reveals Archos isn't about to let its GamePad be a one-off.

The Android 4.1 Jelly Bean device came out earlier this year to mixed, lukewarm reviews, but now it seems like Archos is anxious to refresh its gaming tablet.

And this refresh comes at just the right time, especially with Android-based Ouya on its way to consumers (though not necessarily backers) and the Mad Catz Mojo right around the corner.

Additionally, Amazon is supposedly joining the game with its own console, and a fellow handheld device - the Nvidia Shield - is finally out in the world.

Pics please

The filing featured an image of this supposed GamePad 2, though even that was light on details. In fact, the curved back looks quite similar to the current GamePad design.

Android Community dug a little more info from the filing, and found that the GamePad 2 might have Bluetooth support, something the previous iteration lacked, and single-band 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi.

Aside from Jelly Bean, the current GamePad has a 1.6GHz dual-core processor, a quad-core GPU, 8GB of storage with room for a microSD and a mini-HDMI port.

Now, Archos is preparing for a device-filled IFA, lugging along seven smartphones and five tablets. It's probably too early to see the GamePad 2 in Berlin, but perhaps Archos will figure 12 mobile devices doesn't quite cut it and decide to bring it anyway.